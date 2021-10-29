Wesley Safadão and Thyane do not accept the MP’s agreement to pay cash value as a penalty for skipping the vaccination line | Ceará

Singer Wesley Safadão, his wife, Thyane Dantas, and the musician’s advisor, Sabrina Tavares, denied this Thursday morning (28), an agreement offered by the Public Ministry of Ceará (MPCE) for the investigation into the irregular vaccination of the three did not proceed.

The agreement consisted of the payment of an amount (yet to be specified) to a social organization, as a pity for skipping the vaccination line. The defense of the three had asked for the agreement to be signed on October 14th.

In a statement, the MPCE stated that the trio, accompanied by the defense, did not accept the agreement. According to the agency, the proposal consisted of “a cash benefit to be allocated to a public or private entity with a social purpose”. Thus, according to the Public Ministry, the criminal investigation will continue to be analyzed.

Wesley Safadão’s press office said it awaits information from the legal sector to take a stand.

The trio is investigated by the MP for having been irregularly vaccinated in the immunization campaign against Covid-19.

Thyane Dantas jumped the line on July 8, 2021. She was 30 years old and, at the time, the municipal vaccination calendar provided for application in people aged 32 years and over. Wesley Safadão and producer Sabrina Tavares were scheduled to be vaccinated on the same day at the Ceará Events Center, but they went to another vaccination station in a mall.

O non-criminal prosecution agreement, if accepted by both parties, can replace the criminal process with a compensation for damages, which obliges the investigated to confess the crime, but withdraws a criminal punishment. The agreement was added to legislation from the anti-crime package in 2020.

THE cash benefit is provided for in the Brazilian Penal Code. The amount is fixed by a court of law after, in this case, the conclusion of the agreement. The money to be paid cannot be less than one minimum wage, nor more than 360 minimum wages. O maximum that the investigated could pay would be BRL 396 thousand.

The MPCE could put in the agreement five different actions:

repair the damage or return the thing to the victim, except when it is impossible to do so; Voluntarily renounce assets and rights appointed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office as instruments, proceeds or profit of the crime; Provide service to the community or public entities; Pay cash benefit, to be stipulated the public or social interest entity; Meet another stated condition by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, provided that it is proportional and compatible with the criminal offense charged.

The above conditions can be applied cumulatively or individually and depend on the MP’s understanding. When the agreement is fulfilled, the judge must decree the extinction of punishment.

‘Illegal, immoral and criminal’, says agency

The Public Ministry of Ceará classified the vaccination of the three as “illegal, immoral and criminal, as investigations have revealed”. To reach the conclusion on which the order was based, the investigation analyzed images from the North Shopping Jóquei, where the three were vaccinated, as well as documents and testimonies collected.

According to the agency, there was direct action by friend and former employee Marcelo da Silva Matos, known as “Marcelo Tchela”. The g1 tried to listen to Marcelo, but the calls were not answered.

“On becoming aware of the need for the singer, his wife Thyane and advisor Sabrina to be vaccinated with an immunizing agent widely accepted abroad, especially in Mexico and the United States, where the singer will perform in October and November this year , as publicly announced on their social networks, [Marcelo] decided to intervene in this process, in order to enable the application of the JANSSEN/Johnson & Johnson vaccine to those, a single dose”, says the MP

How vaccination takes place in Fortaleza

In Fortaleza, residents have to register on a platform to receive the immunization, but the day and time are scheduled and communicated by the city.

Only those who are scheduled can be vaccinated on a certain day, unless they are over 30 years old or missed the vaccination because they are sick or have been vaccinated against the flu, upon proof, and even if they are within the deadline to receive the second dose of AstraZeneca.