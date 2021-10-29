Wesley Safadão speaks out after denying agreement with MP

Wesley Safadão spoke out after denying an agreement proposed by the MP-CE (Public Ministry of Ceará) to close the investigations for irregular vaccination against covid. The singer stated that the agreement did not happen for two reasons: he would have to plead guilty and pay an amount equivalent to nearly R$1 million.

“We had a meeting yesterday morning with the Public Ministry and unfortunately we couldn’t reach an agreement for two reasons. First, they wanted me to plead guilty, second, they wanted me to pay an amount equivalent to almost one million reais, for one Ordinary citizen is infinitely lower the value,” wrote the artist in an Instagram story. He also denied the rumor that he would not have closed the deal because this amount would be donated to institutions.

“I didn’t refuse at any time to donate, because I’ve always done it, I don’t just donate to my city and during the pandemic it was one of the things I did the most. I do it from the heart, with greater pleasure, whoever follows me knows about my In social actions, during the pandemic, respirators were donated, tons of food, thousands of families that we supported,” he continued.

The singer also added that he did not skip the vaccination line and that he did not know he was making a mistake.

I want to make it very clear that at no time I jumped in line, I just took the vaccine in another place because they guided me that way, due to the crowding of my place of origin. I’ve always been very transparent with my audience, really great! If I thought I was doing something wrong, or committing a crime, do you really think I would publish [no Instagram]? Of course, I’m very sad about all this, I know I was wrong, anyone who knows me knows my heart and I say again: I would never do something like that if I knew it was wrong. wesley naughty

“I apologize to the population of my city, of my country, today I really saw that I was poorly advised about getting vaccinated in another place, they told me that there was no problem with this change and I believed. I really was misguided. I know I was wrong and I want to be treated as a citizen and not in the way they want to treat me,” concluded Safadão.

Story by Wesley Safadão Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Vaccination investigation of Safadão and Thyane

Thyane Dantas received the vaccine against covid-19 without being in the age group determined by the city of Fortaleza in July. She was also not registered to receive the vaccine, a practice used in the municipality to regulate vaccination.

At the time, the couple’s advisors said that the dose of Thyane would have been from the “xepa”, which was denied by the city hall.

After finding out, the MPCE (Public Ministry of the State of Ceará) also opened an investigation into the immunization of Safadão on suspicion that the singer had changed the place where his vaccination was scheduled in order to choose the immunizing agent.

Safadão and Sabrina were scheduled to be vaccinated on July 8 at the Ceará Events Center, but they went to another vaccination post, the same one where Thyane received the Janssen vaccine.

Both gave testimonies about the alleged irregular vaccination at the Anti-Corruption Police Station in Fortaleza. Like Sabrina Tavares, the couple was indicted in September according to confirmation from the SSP-CE (Secretary of Public Security of Ceará)