What day is Black Friday 2021? 10 questions and answers about the event | Get Connected!

Black Friday 2021 takes place on November 26th, but consumers are already starting to research the products on sale. Held annually on the last Friday of November, the campaign promises significant discounts on electronics, appliances and services, both in physical and virtual stores. However, there is a certain distrust of consumers in relation to the stock’s offers and the level of validity offered.

Thinking about it, the TechAll gathered ten tips about Black Friday Brasil 2021 to answer buyers’ doubts and show how to make safer and more advantageous purchases. Check out, below, a list of topics that better explain various issues related to the event that will be held in November.

Literally, “Black Friday” means “Black Friday”, and the first record of the term dates back to September 24, 1869, when two investors decided to manipulate the gold market on the New York Stock Exchange and raised the price of gold. metal to try to generate more profit. However, the American government made more gold available on the market and, following the rule of supply and demand, ended up creating the opposite effect. Due to the decrease in the price of the material, several investors lost that year.

Another line of thinking is that the term was registered in 1951 to refer to the large number of people who missed work on the Friday following Thanksgiving, celebrated on the last Thursday in November. These workers claimed to be sick to “mend” the holiday with the weekend and go shopping, making Friday impractical in companies.

In Brazil, Black Friday gained strength in 2010, initially with promotions in virtual stores. Over time, physical stores also adopted the campaign, offering discounts on various products. After the success of the action among large retailers, practically all establishments in the country started to carry out some promotion on the date, including restaurants, pharmacies, clothing stores, among many other businesses.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Traditionally, Black Friday takes place on the last Friday of November, always the day after Thanksgiving. In 2021, Black Friday will be held on November 26th. However, to reach more consumers, several establishments anticipate or extend the sale, offering offers throughout the week of the campaign — an action that became known as “Black Week”.

Which stores should I keep an eye on?

In Brazilian trade, the expectation is that large retail companies offer good discounts on Black Friday. Stores such as Americanas, Submarino, Amazon, Magazine Luiza and Casas Bahia traditionally carry out extensive promotional campaigns on the occasion, which can be used both in physical stores and on websites or applications for Android and iPhone (iOS) cell phones. More recently, apps from Asian stores such as AliExpress, Shopee and Shein also started to launch promotional offers in the period.

Which products will have a discount?

Electronics and appliances are the most sought after items on Black Friday, as they receive the most advantageous discounts. Products such as smartphones, notebooks, smart TVs, cameras, video game consoles, in addition to stoves and refrigerators, are the devices that receive more attention among consumers. Other items can also be found on offer during the campaign, such as airline tickets, books, clothing, shoes and accessories.

Remember that this is an estimate based on previous years of Black Friday in Brazil. Each retailer can choose the products they want to offer discounts to customers within their segment. Therefore, it is necessary to wait for the start of the campaign to check the offers in its official media.

How do you know if a discount is real?

You must be careful not to fall into false promotions on Black Friday and end up paying “half double” the price of the product (a popular expression that reflects when a store increases the price to download it later). One of the ways to check if an item is really at a discount is to use online comparators such as Compare TechTudo. This type of tool allows you to consult the price history of items in recent months, offering the opportunity to check if that value is really worth it.

Another detail that you need to pay attention to is the payment method. Many retailers advertise exclusive promotional prices for cash purchases, with payment by boleto or Pix, for example. In these cases, it is worth checking if there is interest charge if you choose to pay with a credit card, which would make the discount not so advantageous. The shipping cost can also make a difference in these cases, so don’t forget to add this cost to the final purchase price.

How to get free shipping?

Offering free shipping is at the discretion of each store, which may or may not offer the benefit. In some cases, however, it is possible to obtain free of charge through some devices, such as promotional coupons available on specialized websites. Cuponomy, Méliuz and Couponation are some services that offer these items. Many stores also offer free shipping on large purchases, so it’s worth checking the minimum amount that each establishment stipulates to get the discount.

In the case of large retailers, there is still the possibility for consumers to get free shipping on purchases made through the network’s own application, especially if that is the first purchase made by the user. You can also choose to pay a monthly or annual subscription fee to qualify for the benefit if you shop frequently at the same store, which can ultimately save you money.

How to buy safely?

The first thing to do is to check the store’s reputation and whether it is trustworthy. For this, the consumer can use sites such as Complain Here to see if there are many complaints about purchases or delivery of products. Another way to carry out this check is by consulting the store’s CNPJ status at the IRS and Procon-SP, to check if the store really exists or if it is a scam.

During Black Friday, the recommendation is that the user chooses to shop at well-known stores, which have a physical address or where the user has already made a purchase before. It is also essential not to click on links received on WhatsApp from stores that the consumer has never heard of.

How will the purchases be delivered?

Delivery times vary depending on the agreement established by the store at the time of purchase. Although the Consumer Defense Code (CDC) does not determine a maximum period, the non-compliance constitutes an infringement and, when there is a delay, the non-compliance with the offer by the supplier is notified. In these cases, the consumer can demand forced compliance with the delivery, accept an equivalent product or withdraw from the purchase to be fully refunded the amount paid, plus monetary correction and freight.

What are my purchase rights on Black Friday 2021?

Some companies can take advantage of Black Friday to commit abuses, so you need to be aware of consumer rights during the purchase. Article 49 of the CDC, for example, guarantees the “right to regret” in online purchases if the customer realizes that he has made a bad deal or has not approved the quality of the product. In these cases, the user must return the product and is entitled to receive 100% of the value back, without having to explain why. The withdrawal period is seven days, counted from the purchase or receipt of the goods.

The consumer can also demand the issuance of the invoice for the product, and the shopkeeper cannot refuse to issue the document. In addition, it is the customer’s right to be reimbursed for undue charges, exchange the product in cases of defect, or exchange it for other reasons — in these cases, it is worth knowing the company’s exchange policy.

Is it worth buying on Black Friday?

Recently, a survey carried out by Reclame Aqui showed that Brazilian consumers do not trust the offers announced during the campaign. 48.8% of respondents believe the promotions are fraudulent, while another 27.1% do not even believe that there is a real Black Friday in the country. In another scenario, more than 60% of the public revealed that the Brazilian campaign does not offer real promotions.

On the other hand, more than half of those waiting for Black Friday Brazil said they are already monitoring the prices of the desired products. Items that have the greatest purchase intent are electronics, such as speakers and headphones, smartphones, clothing and shoes, notebooks and tablets. The respondents’ preference is to buy from online stores.

Black Friday does have offers that can be profitable, but the user must research between different retailers and platforms to ensure really advantageous discounts. It is also worth remembering that those who do not get the desired products can wait for Cyber ​​Monday promotions, an event held on the Monday following Black Friday and also offering discounts on online purchases.

