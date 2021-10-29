What morals! Tite answers about the search for a ‘rhythmist’ midfielder for the Brazilian team and quotes Chay, from Botafogo

I saw the Chay. It’s the tit also saw. At a press conference after calling the Brazilian Team, the coach was asked about looking for a drummer for the team. He mentioned several names and one caught my attention: the midfielder of the Botafogo.

– The midfielder is involved with a series of characteristics, some more from zone 14, field terminal, offensive, in the midfielder, in the infiltration midfielder, others in the late intermediate zone, second defensive midfielder, articulator. We look for in these different compositions to have players who can establish and give this rhythm. In offensive terms, Neymar verticalizes, Firmino has articulation and finishes in front, Paquetá gives you in that more offensive zone, Coutinho gives you, Claudinho gives you, Veiga gives you, Everton Ribeiro, Chay, of Botafogo, from the. In a later plan, Gerson gives. And you give opportunities for athletes to show themselves, it’s not about putting it on and taking it off, it doesn’t format. I don’t make criticisms or restrictions, it has to be this one or that one, it’s a time to have real analysis, which requires more time and opportunity, including making mistakes. Be free to make mistakes, otherwise you will be oppressed. Go play, man. Having Arthur, Gerson, Fred, in this last game with greater creativity freedom, Bruno Guimarães, Fabinho, Edenílson – quoted Tite.

Botafogo’s highlight of the season, Chay has been highlighted in the Serie B with great performances.