what to expect for stock exchange and exchange in Brazil this Thursday By Investing.com

By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The decided to increase the rate by 1.5 pp, something expected by the market, which should continue to reverberate this meeting. At 9:36 am, it retreated 1.09%, while it rose 1.04%, to R$ 5.5980.

In the United States, the balance sheet season maintains a positive mood on the American stock exchanges. Futures advanced 0.21%, while 100 and futures rose 0.60% and 0.34%, respectively.

Brazil registered on Wednesday 433 new deaths from Covid-19, which brings the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country to 606,679, informed the Ministry of Health. 17,184 new cases of coronavirus were also recorded, with the total number of infections confirmed in the country advancing to 21.766,168, added the folder.

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) decided to raise the Selic rate by 1.5 pp, to 7.75% per year. This is the biggest rise in interest rates made at a meeting since 2002. As the main justification for the increase, the Committee pointed to the inflationary pressures linked to the fiscal crisis.

The Committee has already contracted another increase of 1.5 pp for the next meeting, entering a “contracting territory” in the coming years, due to the trajectory of inflation. For 2022, the Copom projects inflation of 4.1%, above the 3.5% target, and points out that fiscal uncertainties could accelerate the rise in prices.

“Despite the more positive performance of public accounts, the Committee assesses that recent questions regarding the fiscal framework have increased the risk of unanchoring expectations of ”, says the official Copom statement, in an indirect mention of the possibility of a hole in the spending ceiling .

News of the day

ECB – The , as widely expected. The bank reaffirmed its plan to continue buying bonds to set borrowing costs near record lows and also promised to keep interest rates low for years to come — a pledge increasingly contested by investors skeptical of the ECB’s narrative that high inflation it is temporary.

IGP-M – The ended the month of October with an increase of 0.64%, according to the Brazilian Institute of Economics of Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV/Ibre).

Unemployment insurance – 281,000 were requested in the US, against 291,000 last week.

Gas Aid – At the price of a cylinder for low-income families. Authored by deputy Carlos Zarattini (PT-SP), the text had already been approved by deputies and received approval from the Senate. With the changes proposed by the senators, the bill returned to the final vote in the Chamber, was approved in a symbolic vote and now goes to presidential approval.

5G – The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) updated this Wednesday, 27, the estimated values ​​with the auction of 5G. If all the tracks are sold, the event should move R$ 50 billion. Of this total, BRL 47 billion refer to commitments to be assumed by the winners with the implementation of networks and BRL 3 billion in payment of grants that go to the public coffers.

Reelection – President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Meeting with Deputy Marcos Pereira (Republicanos/SP), National President of Republicans; Meeting with Pedro Cesar Sousa, Deputy Chief for Legal Affairs of the General Secretariat of the Presidency.

Paulo Guedes – Meeting with the Special Secretary for Productivity, Employment and Competitiveness, Carlos Da Costa; Meeting with the Special Secretary for Foreign Trade and International Affairs, Roberto Fendt.

Campos Neto – Meeting with senator Kátia Abreu (PP/TO) and representatives of the Ministry of Economy and Banco do Brasil (SA:); Meeting with Marcos Aurélio Madureira da Silva, President, and Wagner Ferreira, Legal and Institutional Director, of the Brazilian Association of Electric Energy Distributors (ABRADEE).

corporate news

Santander (SA:) – In the third quarter, Santander raised it by 12.5%, to R$4.3 billion, . Within the bank’s succession program, Rial leaves office in early 2022 and will be replaced by Mario Opice Leão.

Multiplan (SA:) – The mall operator Multiplan recorded R$99.404 million in the third quarter of 2021, . Ebitda totaled R$ 216.068 million, a decline of 69.3% on the same basis of comparison. The Ebitda margin shrank 183 basis points, to 67%.

Dexco (SA:) – Dexco earned a recurring amount of R$267.547 million in the third quarter of 2021. . Adjusted and recurring Ebitda amounted to R$ 604.098 million, up 39.3% on the same basis of comparison.

Petrobras (SA:) – Petrobras started the binding phase related to , located in the Santos Basin, in Rio de Janeiro.

The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) opened an administrative proceeding on Petrobras this Wednesday, without informing the reason, after President Jair Bolsonaro and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes,

Rede D’or – Rede D’Or (SA:) announced the acquisition, through its affiliate Hospitals Integrados da Gávea – Clínica São Vicente, whose value (firmvalue) is R$ 280 million.

Anima (SA:) and Vivo – Telefônica Brasil (SA:), Vivo, to form a joint venture in the education area, with the objective of expanding the portfolio of digital services.

Getnet (SA:) – The card acquirer with Santander Brasil (SA:) and will seek to increase business in its customer base. At the same time, it wants to “exponentially grow” its independent business channel, beyond the Spanish bank ecosystem, in addition to leveraging the e-commerce operation. The speeches are from the president of Getnet, Pedro Coutinho, on a conference call to comment on the company’s quarterly results.

Odontoprev (SA:) – Odontoprev recorded net income of R$97.803 million in 3Q21, an increase of 13.9% compared to the R$85.866 million registered in the same period in 2020. The company’s Ebitda grew by 6.9% over the same period of months last year, totaling R$ 136.532 million.

Voucher (SA:) – The , after decision of the presiding minister of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), Humberto Martins. The court granted a request to suspend the effects of a previous court decision that upheld an appeal filed by the State of Pará, requesting the suspension of the mine’s operating license.

B3 (SA:) – B3 received a new tax assessment notice of R$ 204.3 million from the Federal Revenue, involving tax gains, in 2017, with the goodwill generated from the merger between BM&F and , which gave rise to the company. According to the statement, the amount includes R$155.17 million as a fine on Income Tax and another R$49.17 million relating to a fine on CSLL.

Telefonica Brasil SA (SA:) – Telefônica (Vivo) had R$ 1.315 billion in the period, an increase of 8.5% compared to the same stage in 2020. Recurring Ebitda totaled R$ 4.41 billion from July to September, an increase of 2.1% year on year

Vibra Energia (SA:) – The agreement to regulate the exercise of voting rights related to minority interests held by the signatories, as per relevant fact sent to the market this Wednesday.

RD (SA:) – The RD group, owner of drugstore chains Raia and Drogasil, reported on Wednesday that it has revised its projection for opening new stores in 2022 in Brazil, from 240 to 260.