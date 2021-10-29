WhatsApp stops working on some mobiles from Mondays onwards; see list

WhatsApp will stop working on some Android and iOS devices, from the iPhone, starting this Monday (1). The change will affect older models, whose software stopped receiving updates a few years ago.

In practice, the company will no longer support the messaging application installed on the cell phones in question. The change will target iPhone models running the iOS 9 operating system (launched in 2015; the latest available on the iPhone 4S) or lower and phones running Android 4.0.4 (from 2011) or earlier.

Which cell phones will no longer have WhatsApp support?

Among Apple cell phones, the last device that did not receive updates for iOS 10 was the 2011 iPhone 4S. Therefore, the list of iPhones that will lose WhatsApp support is this:

iPhone (2007)

iPhone 3G (2008)

iPhone 3GS (2009)

iPhone 4 (2010)

iPhone 4S (2011)

Among Android phones, the list of models that will no longer support WhatsApp is more complex, since it is up to each manufacturer to determine whether or not the device will receive operating system updates.

According to the GMSArena website, which catalogs approved cell phones around the world, the devices that may no longer have WhatsApp are as follows:

Samsung: Galaxy S2, Galaxy Note, Galaxy Nexus, Google Nexus S, Galaxy R, Galaxy Nexus and Galaxy Reverb;

LG: Nitro HD, Optimus, Optimus 2X and Optimus 4G;

Sony: Xperia Arc S, Xperia ray, Xperia mini, Xperia Arc, Xperia active, Xperia mini pro, Xperia neo V, Xperia Neo and Xperia pro.

There are also some foreign models sold in the country in small quantities or by import. Are they:

Huawei: Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S and Ascend D2;

ZTE: ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and ZTE Grand Memo;

Various brands: HTC Evo 4G+, HTC Raider 4G, HTC Amaze 4G, HTC Vivid, HTD Evo Design 4G, HTC Rhyme, HTC Droid Incredible 2, HTC Rezound, HTC Sensation 4G, HTC Thunderbolt 4G, HTC Incredible S, HTC Sensation XL, HTC Sensation XE, HTC Desire S, HTC EVO 3D, HTC Sensation, Meizu MX and Honor U8860.