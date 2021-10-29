WhatsApp will crash old cell phones; see list

As of this Monday, November 1st, as previously reported, WhatsApp will no longer work on some Android and iOS devices, from the iPhone, with versions of old software.

In other words, the company will no longer support the messaging application installed on cell phones in question. The change will reach iPhone models with the iOS 9 operating system (released in 2015; latest available on iPhone 4S) or lower and android phones 4.0.4 (from 2011) or earlier.

According to a newsletter published by the social network, the company claims that it supports and recommends the use of the following devices:

devices with Android 4.1 and later operating system;

iPhones with iOS 10 (released in 2016) and later;

some devices with KaiOS 2.5.1 and later, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

Which cell phones will no longer have WhatsApp support?

Among Apple phones, the last device that did not receive updates for iOS 10 was the 2011 iPhone 4S. All other Apple phones released after the 4S have the ability to update their operating system to some newer version and will continue to run the WhatsApp.

Therefore, the list of iPhones that will lose WhatsApp support is this:

iPhone (2007)

iPhone 3G (2008)

iPhone 3GS (2009)

iPhone 4 (2010)

iPhone 4S (2011)

And on Android?

Among Android phones, the list of models that will no longer support WhatsApp is more complex, since it is up to each manufacturer to determine whether or not the device will receive operating system updates.

We checked the database of the website “GSMArena”, which catalogs approved cell phones around the world, and found at least 40 devices launched until 2011 in which WhatsApp can breathe its last breath until November 1st.

Check out the list with the models of the most popular brands in Brazil below:

Samsung: Galaxy S2, Galaxy Note, Galaxy Nexus, Google Nexus S, Galaxy R, Galaxy Nexus and Galaxy Reverb;

Motorola: Droid Razr XT912, Razr XT910 and Atrix 2.

LG: Nitro HD, Optimus, Optimus 2X and Optimus 4G;

Sony: Xperia Arc S, Xperia ray, Xperia mini, Xperia Arc, Xperia active, Xperia mini pro, Xperia neo V, Xperia Neo and Xperia pro.

There are also some foreign models sold in the country in small quantities or by import. Are they:

Huawei: Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S and Ascend D2;

ZTE: ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and ZTE Grand Memo;

Various brands: HTC Evo 4G+, HTC Raider 4G, HTC Amaze 4G, HTC Vivid, HTD Evo Design 4G, HTC Rhyme, HTC Droid Incredible 2, HTC Rezound, HTC Sensation 4G, HTC Thunderbolt 4G, HTC Incredible S, HTC Sensation XL, HTC Sensation XE, HTC Desire S, HTC EVO 3D, HTC Sensation, Meizu MX and Honor U8860.

If your phone is on one of the above lists, it’s worth checking if it has any updates available for download in the settings.

If it’s not on the list, but it’s a phone made until 2011 or 2012, it’s good to check which version of Android it’s currently running. To do this, follow the steps below:

Enter Settings > About Phone > Software Information.

Items may have slightly different commands as they vary by model. But the steps are similar.

*With information published on 10/09/2021.