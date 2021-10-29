Who is Adrilles, a commentator on Jovem Pan called Bolsonaro’s sycophant?

The president’s interview still reverberates Jair Bolsonaro The Young pan, given this Wednesday (27), during the “Scream” program. One of the most talked about subjects on Twitter is the commentator’s posture Adrilles Jorge, who argued with Marinho, another participant, who angered Bolsonaro to the point that the politician abandoned the live conversation.

Before standing out on the network, the 47-year-old Minas Gerais native, who was born in Campos Gerais, graduated in journalism at PUC-MG and specialized in modern art. He served as a reporter, editor, television producer, reviewer, copywriter and columnist. In 2015, he was one of the participants of the reality show “Big Brother Brasil”, by Globo.

With 65% of the public’s votes, the ex-brother left the show at Paredão disputed against Cézar. During his time at BBB15, the writer showed himself to be full of quirks, such as the ritual of washing hands, feet and jumping when leaving the bathroom. “For me, bodybuilding makes me look pretty naked. I’m cute naked”, he said. He even wrote a poem for Tamires, his inspirational muse. “I love you to pieces, sliced. To the acrid seasoning of illusion, embedded in the disgust of nothingness, desired in the deviations of no…”. But the poet was not reciprocated. “I’m sure she thinks I’m a post. But I like her a lot. She is a nice and extremely beautiful girl”.

If they kick Bozo’s ass, they’ll hit Adrilles in the mouth.

The guard dog even foamed with rabies on top of the @AndreMarinho

Hahahaha

Ridiculous sycophants.

You’re a shame, man! — Emerson Silva🌹 (@emersilva88) October 28, 2021

know more

+ Man accused of killing mother and aunt is removed from audience for meowing



+ Easy cupcake recipe to celebrate Halloween

+ The 20 best-selling pickup trucks in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Sprinter becomes complete motorhome; meet the model



+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence