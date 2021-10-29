Who is Fernando Francischini, Paraná state deputy impeached for spreading ‘fake news’ about electronic voting machines | Paraná

This was the first time the court made a decision related to a politician who attacked electronic voting machines.

At the time, Francischini was the most voted state deputy in the history of Paraná, with 427,749 votes, that is, 7.5% of the total, according to TSE data. With the vote, the congressman “pulled” three deputies from the same ticket with him, who should also lose seats in the Legislative Assembly of Paraná (Alep) with the impeachment.

2 of 3 In 2020, Francischini was a candidate for mayor of Curitiba — Photo: Victor Hugo Bittencourt/RPC In 2020, Francischini was a candidate for mayor of Curitiba — Photo: Victor Hugo Bittencourt/RPC

In the Assembly, Francischini currently chairs the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ).

In a statement, Francischini said he regrets the decision. “A sad day, but historic in the struggle for individual freedoms. We are going to appeal and reverse this decision there in the STF, preserving the will of half a million voters from Paraná,” ​​he said.

Before that, Fernando Francischini was federal deputy for two terms, from 2011 to 2018.

In the meantime, between 2014 and 2015, he graduated from the position to assume the State Secretariat of Public Security (Sesp) of Paraná, during the administration of Beto Richa (PSDB).

3 of 3 Protesters and riot police clashed during a vote in Alep in 2015. — Photo: Giuliano Gomes/Agência PRPRESS Protesters and riot police clashed during a vote in Alep in 2015. — Photo: Giuliano Gomes/PRPRESS Agency

In 2020, Francischini was a candidate for mayor of Curitiba. He was third in the dispute, with 52,000 votes and 6.26% of the votes.

Fernando Francischini was born in Londrina, in 1970. Graduated in law, he is a licensed delegate to the Federal Police.

In the PF, Francischini led the investigation that arrested Colombian drug dealer Juan Carlos Abadia in 2007. The criminal was wanted internationally and was found in a luxury condominium in Aldeia da Serra, São Paulo.

Fernando Francischini is the father of Felipe Francischini (PSL), federal deputy, and husband of Flávia Francischini (PSL), councilor in Curitiba.