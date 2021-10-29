Why China decided to limit construction of ‘pharaonic’ buildings

Skyscrapers in Beijing

Some of the tallest buildings in the world are in China

China has banned the construction of super skyscrapers in smaller cities as part of a policy to try to curb pharaonic projects.

The country is known for having some of the tallest buildings in the world, including the Shanghai Tower, which is 128 floors and 632 meters.

The construction of new skyscrapers, however, has been questioned in cities with lower density, where there is no need for vertical integration. Local critics have suggested that the buildings are being built out of vanity and self-promotion rather than out of practical necessity.

The announcement of limiting constructions of this type was positively received by users of the website Weibo, one of the largest social networks in the country. Many comments said that the sky spiders are just an “affection”.