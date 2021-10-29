Why is Zélia Duncan being sued by Neymar? Understand

The Public Ministry asked that singer Zélia Duncan be summoned to provide clarification on her criticisms of Neymar in the lawsuit filed by the player against the singer.

But how did this story begin? Splash explains!

On September 11, Zélia Duncan posted on Twitter saying: “I’m not a football player, but Neymar seems to me so far a promise as an athlete and a disappointment as a citizen. Do you want respect? Give yourself to him and show him service. Ah! , and pay your taxes!”

According to columnist Diego Garcia, from UOL Sport, Neymar’s lawyers sent the singer a question with 11 questions about the publication, and gave Zélia Duncan a period of 48 hours to provide clarification.

In the document, which the columnist had access to, Neymar asks her to confirm that she made the post and explain why she deleted it afterwards. The athlete’s representatives ask: “On what objective and concrete elements did the defendant (Zélia Duncan) base her conclusion on the person of the plaintiff (Neymar), as a citizen?”

The athlete’s lawyers also claim that the composer’s tweet contains statements that could constitute “injury to Neymar Júnior’s honor, possibly defaming him”, and assess that the words “exceeded the limits of freedom of expression and potential consequences could be inferred from them. criminal law”.

searched for splash yesterday, Zélia Duncan said she was not aware of the process, but finds the measure “very disproportionate”:

there is no reason for this [processo] Go forward. It’s funny to know that Neymar did this. I think it’s very disproportionate for a guy who has so much to do, but something hurt about him. We are in difficult internet times. I will find out. Zelia Duncan

Now, prosecutor Roberto Bacal has asked that the “alleged offender” be summoned to respond to Neymar’s questions, pursuant to article 144 of the Penal Code.

The article in question states: “If, from references, allusions or phrases, slander, defamation or insult is inferred, those who feel offended may ask for explanations in court. Anyone who refuses to give them or, at the discretion of the judge, does not gives them satisfactory, responds for the offense”.

In other words: if the Court accepts the Public Ministry’s request and summons Zélia Duncan, she can answer for libel, defamation or insult if she does not answer the questions, or if the judge judges that her answer was not satisfactory.