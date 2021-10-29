Will the vaccine boost be annual? Here’s what the Modern says

by

O Co-founder and president of Moderna, Noubar Afeyan, considered, in an interview with Fox Business Network, that an annual booster of vaccination against Covid-19 may be necessary to increase the amount of antibodies and protection against SARS- CoV-2.

The head of the US pharmaceutical company recommends two annual doses to fight the new coronavirus. “We don’t know if Covid-19 will go from being a pandemic to a potentially endemic virus that we will have to live with. If so, then an annual booster of the vaccine may well be needed – potentially variable from year to year or every few years – similar to what we do with the flu vaccine,” he says.

In response to the uncertainty caused by the new coronavirus, the drugmaker announced that trials for a vaccine against seasonal flu are already underway. The goal, explains Afeyan, is to launch this vaccine with a booster dose against Covid-19 to prevent the virus from spreading during the coming flu season.

Read Also: Experts advocate vaccinating seniors against various diseases

Always be the first to know.
Fifth consecutive year Consumer Choice for Online Press.
Download our free App.

Apple Store Download
Google Play Download