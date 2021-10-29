Will the vaccine boost be annual? Here’s what the Modern says

O Co-founder and president of Moderna, Noubar Afeyan, considered, in an interview with Fox Business Network, that an annual booster of vaccination against Covid-19 may be necessary to increase the amount of antibodies and protection against SARS- CoV-2.

The head of the US pharmaceutical company recommends two annual doses to fight the new coronavirus. “We don’t know if Covid-19 will go from being a pandemic to a potentially endemic virus that we will have to live with. If so, then an annual booster of the vaccine may well be needed – potentially variable from year to year or every few years – similar to what we do with the flu vaccine,” he says.

In response to the uncertainty caused by the new coronavirus, the drugmaker announced that trials for a vaccine against seasonal flu are already underway. The goal, explains Afeyan, is to launch this vaccine with a booster dose against Covid-19 to prevent the virus from spreading during the coming flu season.

