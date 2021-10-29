With 389 deaths registered in 24 hours, Brazil has more than 607,000 deaths by Covid-19

Brazil registered 389 deaths and 15,268 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This Thursday (28), the moving averages of deaths and infections were at 341 and 12,014, respectively.

Data are from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). With the update, the country has a total of 607,068 deaths and 21,781,436 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Second dose advance

The interval recommended by the Ministry of Health between the first and second doses against Covid-19 is eight weeks for Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines and four weeks for Coronavac. For Brazilians scheduled to travel abroad, the ministry authorized, on October 22, that the vaccination schedule be completed in a reduced time. The recommendation is to respect the minimum interval of 21 days for the Pfizer vaccine and 28 days for the AstraZeneca vaccine. Read more.

Drugs on trial against Covid-19

Sixteen drugs against Covid-19 are under study in Brazil. The drugs being tested act mainly to lessen the effects of the disease, not to prevent the infection. Still under study, the effects of medications are restricted to mild or moderate conditions. Read more.

Protection offered by AstraZeneca

A study on the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19, produced by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), showed that the application of the two doses conferred 93.6% effectiveness against deaths; 87.6% against hospitalizations and 77.9% against the disease in its symptomatic form in the elderly within a context of dissemination of the Gamma variant. Read more.

Variant Diagnosis

Research by the Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory of the University Hospital of Brasília (HUB-UnB) developed a new Covid-19 test that is also able to identify the variant of the virus present in the samples. Read more.

use of masks

At least three Brazilian capitals are studying the possibility of making the use of masks more flexible in open spaces. They are: São Paulo (SP), Campo Grande (MS) and Curitiba (PR). Read more.

After sanctioning the law on the gradual relaxation of the use of facial masks, the government of Rio de Janeiro published this Thursday afternoon, in an extra edition of the state’s Official Gazette, the regulation that allows Rio de Janeiro municipalities to authorize the release of protection. Read more.

Disinformation about Covid-19

Internal Facebook documents suggest a disconnect between what the company has publicly said about its general response to Covid-19’s misinformation, and some of its employees’ conclusions about the matter. Read more.