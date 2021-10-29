With a moving average of 337 daily deaths per Covid, Brazil reaches 607,000 victims of the disease | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Thursday (28) 399 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 607125 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 337 — below the 400 mark for the 17th day in a row. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was +6% and points stability.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Thursday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

1 of 5 Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage variation takes into account the comparison between the numbers at the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1 Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage variation takes into account the comparison between the numbers at the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Friday (22): 355

Saturday (23): 339

Sunday (24): 337

Monday (25): 338

Tuesday (26): 342

Wednesday (27): 346

Thursday (28): 337

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Five states did not register deaths on the last day: AC, AP, CE, RR and IF.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,780,474 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 15,054 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 11,986 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of +10% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates stability in the diagnoses.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 607.125

607.125 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 399

399 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 337 (14-day variation: +6%)

337 (14-day variation: +6%) Total confirmed cases: 21,780,474

21,780,474 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 15,054

15,054 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 11,986 (variation in 14 days: +10%)

On the rise (6 states): AP, RN, PR, PE, BA, CE

AP, RN, PR, PE, BA, CE In stability (10 states and the DF): MG, RS, SP, RJ, AC, TO, RO, DF, ES, PA, SC

MG, RS, SP, RJ, AC, TO, RO, DF, ES, PA, SC Falling (10 states): AL, MA, GO, PB, MT, AM, SE, RR, PI, MS

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

More than 114 million Brazilians are fully immunized when taking the second dose or single dose of Covid immunizers. According to data also gathered by the consortium of press vehicles, there are 114,253,388 people who received the doses, a number that represents 53.56% of the population.

Those who took the first dose of any vaccine against Covid and are partially immunized are 154,265,235 people, which represents 72.32% of the population. The booster dose was applied to 7,825,324 people (3.67% of the population).

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 276,343,947 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

2 out of 5 states with rising deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1 States with rising deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1

3 out of 5 states with stable deaths — Photo: Art Editoria/G1 States with deaths in stability — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1

4 out of 5 states with deaths in qyeda — Photo: Art Editoria/G1 States with deaths in qyeda — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1

ES: -8%

MG: +10%

RJ: +6%

SP: +6%

DF: -2%

GO: -24%

MS: -48%

MT: -29%

AC: 0%

AM: -30%

AP: +100%

PA: -11%

RO: 0%

RR: -40%

TO: 0%

AL: -17%

BA: +25%

EC: +23%

MA: -19%

PB: -25%

PE: +40%

PI: -42%

RN: +91%

SE: -40%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

VIDEOS: Covid deaths by county month by month