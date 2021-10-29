With a moving average of 337 daily deaths per Covid, Brazil reaches 607,000 victims of the disease

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Thursday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.



See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Friday (22): 355

Saturday (23): 339

Sunday (24): 337

Monday (25): 338

Tuesday (26): 342

Wednesday (27): 346

Thursday (28): 337

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Five states did not register deaths on the last day: AC, AP, CE, RR and IF.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,780,474 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 15,054 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 11,986 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of +10% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates stability in the diagnoses.