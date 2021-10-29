With a moving average of 337 daily deaths per Covid, Brazil reaches 607,000 victims of the disease

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Thursday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.
See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:
- Friday (22): 355
- Saturday (23): 339
- Sunday (24): 337
- Monday (25): 338
- Tuesday (26): 342
- Wednesday (27): 346
- Thursday (28): 337
On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.
Five states did not register deaths on the last day: AC, AP, CE, RR and IF.
In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,780,474 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 15,054 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 11,986 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of +10% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates stability in the diagnoses.
At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.
- Total deaths: 607.125
- Record of deaths within 24 hours: 399
- Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 337 (14-day variation: +6%)
- Total confirmed cases: 21,780,474
- Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 15,054
- Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 11,986 (variation in 14 days: +10%)
States
- On the rise (6 states): AP, RN, PR, PE, BA, CE
- In stability (10 states and the DF): MG, RS, SP, RJ, AC, TO, RO, DF, ES, PA, SC
- Falling (10 states): AL, MA, GO, PB, MT, AM, SE, RR, PI, MS
It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.
Vaccination
More than 114 million Brazilians are fully immunized when taking the second dose or single dose of Covid immunizers. According to data also gathered by the consortium of press vehicles, there are 114,253,388 people who received the doses, a number that represents 53.56% of the population.
Those who took the first dose of any vaccine against Covid and are partially immunized are 154,265,235 people, which represents 72.32% of the population. The booster dose was applied to 7,825,324 people (3.67% of the population).
Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 276,343,947 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.
