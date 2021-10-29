With a sweepstakes, bettors in the Maringá region win the Mega-Sena corner

Photo: Tânia Rego/Agência Brasil

A bet made in Iguaraçu (30 km from Maringá) won the Mega-Sena corner in the contest 2423, drawn on this Wednesday, 27th. The final prize that will be received by the players is almost R$ 170 thousand.

According to data from Caixa Econômica Federal, the bet was registered at Lotérica Canoa Grande. The 12 odds jackpot had seven numbers bet and will therefore receive double the prize.

Single corner bets earned R$ 82,766.60 each. The raffle made in Iguaraçu, for having seven numbers bet, will have a prize of R$ 165,533.16.

In addition to this, another bet from Paraná won the Mega-Sena corner this Wednesday. A jackpot made in Umuarama also took the prize of R$ 165,533.16.

main prize

No bets matched the six dozens of the Mega-Sena contest 2423. The dozens drawn were: 16 – 18 – 38 – 48 – 51 – 60.

According to Caixa’s estimate, the accumulated prize for the next draw, on Saturday 30th, is R$ 40 million.

The corner registered 40 winning bets. Each will pay R$ 82,766.60. The court had 3,295 winning bets. Each player will receive R$1,435.36.

Bets for the 2424 contest can be placed until 7:00 pm (GMT) on the day of the draw, at Caixa-accredited lottery outlets, across the country or online. The steering wheel, with six dozen marked, costs R$ 4.50.