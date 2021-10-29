With Dutra and Rio-Santos, the government holds the biggest road auction in history

Section of Via Dutra in Jacareí (SP): auction of the new highway concession should guarantee R$ 14.8 billion in private investments| Photo: Clóvis Rossi/CCR Nova Dutra

The federal government starts this Friday (29) the so-called Super Infra, a season to attract private investments in infrastructure that includes the auction of coveted assets in the road and port sectors. Until December, the Ministry of Infrastructure expects to guarantee a total of R$ 23.5 billion in investments in 11 auctions.

The Super Infra starts with the new Via Dutra concession, which will include, in addition to the current BR-116 connection between São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, the Rio-Santos highway (BR-101). Altogether there are 625.8 km for which an estimated R$ 14.8 billion in private investment. The original contract, signed in 1996, expired in March but was extended until February 2022 after the new auction was postponed amid the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The current concession, the largest in the country in terms of traffic volume, with the passage of 42 thousand vehicles per day, has 402 km. The new 30-year contract will provide for the construction of a new ascent lane, with viaducts and a tunnel, for the Serra das Araras stretch, where R$1.2 billion should be invested. Another R$ 1.5 billion should be invested in the region of Guarulhos (SP) to facilitate access to the airport.

Also planned are 600 km of additional lanes, 144 km of marginal roads, 80 km of duplication, in addition to tunnels, uneven crossing devices, footbridges and fauna passages.

The dispute will be for the hybrid competition model, in which a maximum rate and a discount ceiling are established. The winner of the auction is whoever offers the lowest cost to the user within the allowed limit, with the value of the grant used as a tie-breaker among the competitors. According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, the new concession will allow a reduction of up to 35% in the toll value.

The auction notice foresees the introduction, for the first time, of the so-called “free flow”, a free passage charging system, which eliminates the need for toll plazas in the region of Guarulhos. In this system, vehicles are identified by gantries installed along the highway, which generate charges proportional to the stretch covered. Established in Law 14,157, enacted in June, the functioning of the model still needs to be regulated by the National Traffic Council (Contran).

Among other innovations that the concessionaire must implement are progressive tariff discounts, according to the frequency of use of the road for passenger vehicles; iRap road safety standard to reduce accidents; monitoring with automatic cameras to identify incidents; and wi-fi and LED lighting across the highway.

Auction includes leasing of nine ports

In November, as part of Super Infra, auctions will be held for nine port leases, divided into two dates. The processes begin on the 5th, with terminals at the ports of Maceió (AL), Mucuripe (CE) and Areia Branca (RN), which should exceed R$ 300 million in investments, according to the government.

In Maceió, a space of 71 thousand square meters for the movement and storage of sugar will be up for grabs. In Mucuripe, the auction covers an area of ​​25,600 square meters for fuel handling and storage. In Areia Branca, more than 35 thousand square meters used for moving sea salt will be leased.

On November 19, it is the turn of another six port terminals, including two important areas for fuel at the Port of Santos (SP), which add up to nearly R$ 1 billion in investments planned for a total area of ​​450 thousand meters square. The delivery corresponds to the largest port auction in history, according to the Ministry of Infrastructure.

The area is currently operated by Transpetro, a subsidiary of Petrobras, and serves as a regulator of the oil company’s production inventory. At the site, transfer and receipt of products from vessels are carried out, bunker supply for vessels berthed in the complex, shipment of products from refineries and shipment of LPG to distribution companies located in the Southeast and Midwest regions.

On the same day, another four port terminals will be auctioned, totaling another R$ 138 million to be contributed by the private sector. One in Porto do Cabedelo (PB), for granite storage; one at the Port of Imbituba (SC), for liquid bulk; one at the Port of Itaguaí (RJ), dedicated to solid mineral bulk; and another at the Port of Porto Alegre (RS), for bulk vegetable solids.

Super Infra ends with the auction of BRs 381 and 262

Another road delivery, which will also be auctioned using a hybrid model, will be the 670.6 km stretch of BRs 381 and 262 between Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo, which should attract another R$7.2 billion. The auction is scheduled for December 20th.

The investments must solve critical points on the highway, which is considered one of the most dangerous in the country. The concession covers more than 670 km of lanes, and foresees the duplication of 402 km and another 360 km of additional lanes and side roads, in addition to hundreds of turns, alignment corrections and overpasses.

Government wants to close 2022 with BRL 260 billion in investments

With the BRL 23.5 billion from the new round of auctions, the federal government should come close to the target of BRL 100 billion in private investments to be applied in the country’s transport infrastructure in the coming years. Since 2019, 74 assets have been granted to the private sector — there were 34 airports, 29 port leases, in addition to 99 authorizations for private use terminals, six railroads (concessions, renovations and cross investment) and five highways.

By 2022, the government hopes to guarantee R$ 260 billion, with a new round of airport concessions, port privatization, in addition to the auction of Ferrogrão and the concession of more than 12,000 kilometers of highways.