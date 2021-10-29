With Open Banking, credit can be made easier for those with a dirty name

According to the Central Bank, the Open Banking it will be fully implemented in December 2021. With the new way of managing customer data, banks will be able to offer new services. With that, even the credit can be made easier for those with a dirty name.

It is worth remembering that, according to Serasa, 62 million Brazilians are in debt and are unable to honor their commitments. The economic crisis resulting from the pandemic contributed to the increase of people with a negative CPF.

Open Banking: facilitated credit

With Open Banking, the trend is that credit is made easier even for people with a dirty name. Among the methods analyzed is the consumer’s ability to pay debts. Sometimes, the person just didn’t pay the debt because of some unforeseen event or even carelessness.

But normally she would be a good payer. This can be taken into account at the time of the loan. Therefore, in many cases the banks will not analyze whether the person has a negative CPF or not. In addition, there is the option for the consumer to only share the data they want.

What is Open Banking

Open Banking, also known as the Open Financial System, is a new arrangement of information and data that can be shared among financial institutions. With that, the possibility of creating new services and options increases.

According to the Central Bank, Open Banking in Brazil is guided by six features main:

New business models;

Inclusion of unattended segments;

Consumer at the center;

Greater transparency;

Portability of relationships between institutions;

Control over your finances.

Open Banking in Brazil started on February 1, 2021 and was divided into four phases, the last one coming into effect on December 15, 2021.

The Central Bank clarified that the person will not be required to enter Open Banking. It must authorize your bank to share the data. Also, if she wants to, she can leave the system at any time.