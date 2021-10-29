With ‘romantic and silent’ climate, Cuba Zoo has unexpected breeding of animals during the pandemic | Environment

Species of exotic and endangered animals took advantage of the silence caused by the lack of visitors during the pandemic to mate, according to caretakers at the National Zoo of Cuba, which resulted in a unexpected number of puppies .

The newborns include leopards, Bengal tigers, zebras, giraffes and antelope, a rare population increase that Cuban officials attribute to the many months the zoo was closed during the pandemic, said veterinarian Rachel Ortiz.

“Although the pandemic is negative for humans, in the case of zoos it was beneficial,” Ortiz told Reuters. “Our park, in particular, has had more than 10 births of high-value, endangered species that could restore biological diversity at some point.”

Ortiz said that, during a normal year, the eyes of visitors to the zoo limit reproduction. The National Zoo is a popular attraction for Cubans, with 1,473 specimens of more than 120 species, including large animals such as elephants and rhinos.