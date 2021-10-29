With skyrocketing the price of the electricity bill, financing solar panel becomes the best option to save energy

Residential solar panel installation / Google Image

The rise in electricity tariffs has made Brazilians look for alternatives and investing in solar energy has been one of them. When the consumer does not have all the necessary resources, the financing option proves to be advantageous. After all, even with the interest rates that affect the financed amount, in the end, the result is the saving of money: the expenses with the electric bill and its continuous increases are cut.

Read too

91,300 tons of nickel, a fundamental raw material used in the production of batteries for electric vehicles, produced in Bahia, were exported to China by the only producer of the ore in Brazil, Atlantic Nickel

Iron flux batteries can remain active for 25 years or more without degrading over their lifetime and will revolutionize energy storage around the world.

Rede Globo opens a selection process for job openings in different areas of secondary, technical and higher education in RJ, SP, Recife and more

Now stop refueling with ethanol, fuel is no longer advantageous in Brazil, even with Petrobras’ new readjustment in the price of gasoline

This year alone, the electricity bill should be 12% more expensive, on average. The conventional tariff has already been readjusted by 7%, and the red flag (value for every 100 kWh), by 52%, according to the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel). For 2022, the estimate is an average increase of 16.68%.

They are percentages above the basic interest rate of the economy, the Selic, currently at 6.25% per year. The rate marks the value of the credit, which is added by other costs, and the total varies from institution to institution. But, in addition to staying within the average increase in the electricity bill, the interest cost ends after the financing is paid off; energy readjustments do not cease.

The comparison is made by the director of Entec Solar, a technology developer for photovoltaic energy generation, Tiago Sarneski. “In practice, it is not a real interest, as the rate [paga no financiamento] it replaces the increase in the tariff that the consumer does not pay when investing in their own energy generation”, points out the specialist.

More than half (54%) of the investments in installation of panels and generation of solar energy in Brazil is made through financing

Furthermore, once the financing is paid off, this expense (with interest) is eliminated. According to Tiago Sarneski, investments in photovoltaic energy generation offered on the market by Entec Solar can be paid in up to 96 months. On average, sales are made for payment over five years. “In other words, after this period, the consumer no longer has the readjustment of the electricity bill, nor the interest on financing”, he reiterates.

More than half (54%) of the investments in the installation of panels and generation of solar energy in Brazil are made through financing, according to the “Strategic Study – Distributed Generation: Photovoltaic Market”, by Greener, an advisory company in the area. It is a mechanism widely used by micro and small consumers – a group that accounts for almost three quarters (74%) of the financing.

Another data that makes the investment pay is the so-called “payback”, that is, the time for the initially spent resources to be compensated. The manager of Entec Solar exemplifies an average investment of R$420 thousand. Year by year, with the cut in expenses with electricity bills, this amount is being amortized. Until, in the fourth year, with the savings achieved, the resources applied are recovered.

Entec Solar Disclosure

Graph shows payback – recovery of investment in solar energy

“Both for residence and commercial establishments, it is indeed a considerable investment. However, with the financing possibilities, with the ‘payback’, and even more in this context of water crisis that has increased the price of energy in Brazil, it is an investment with a financial return, not to mention the importance of environmental sustainability”, observes the Director of Entec Solar.