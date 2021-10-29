With Tadeu Schmidt, ‘BBB 22’ already has a debut date; check out changes | TV & Soap Operas

Reproduction/Instagram Tadeu Schmidt will lead the BBB 22

Reality show lovers can celebrate! On Thursday (28), Globo announced the official debut date of “BBB 22”. The new edition of the reality, which will be led by Tadeu Schmidt, will debut on January 17, 2022.

The twenty-second edition will have Schmidt replacing Tiago Leifert in the mission to lead the dispute for the R$ 1.5 million prize in the reality show most followed by Brazilians.

The house brings changes and new environments, which will be the stage for the outstanding – and long-awaited – dynamics of the program, such as the leader’s, angel’s, hit-back and immunity competitions, parties, discord games, lunches and much more. All this with participants from two well-known groups that, yes, will be back: Pipoca and Camarote will be the house’s residents, confirming yet another dispute between anonymous and famous.

In 2022, the leader’s party will gain an extra spice: before the celebration, participants will be able to buy additional items with their stakes to make the celebration even more fueled. This time, the public will be able to enjoy ‘Cinema do Líder’ in a different way: it will be possible to watch the same content as the participants at the BBB, but in their own home. The film shown for the brothers will be broadcast in the session ‘Sessão Cinema do Líder’, on Tuesday nights on TV Globo.

On Multishow, even before the new edition starts, ‘Aquecimento BBB’ will bring the best moments of ‘BBB 21’ in 16 episodes, with interviews with former participants and much more!. And for season 22, the tradition of taking the knockout of the week for a heartfelt and entertaining interview continues with ‘BBB – The Elimination’.

At Globoplay, the public will not miss any moment of the BBB, as it will be possible to follow the live cameras, excerpts, programs in full and the “Click BBB” on the platform. At #RedeBBB, the schedule will arrive with attractions from Monday to Friday. ‘Chat with the eliminated’, ‘Parada BBB’ and ‘Mesa BBB’, among other formats, are confirmed for next season.

After all the emotions and surprises of ‘BBB 22’, the moment to put the cards on the table is also confirmed, with another extra – and special – edition that will mark the reunion of the season’s participants on TV Globo.