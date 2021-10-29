World’s first unisex condom created; see how it works

A Malaysian gynecologist created what he says is the world’s first unisex condom that can be used by both women and men. The condom is made of breathable polyurethane film, a transparent, thin, flexible, waterproof material used as a wound dressing.

Called Wondaleaf, a condom is a kind of adhesive that attaches to the vagina or penis.

Credit: ReutersUnisex condom created by Malaysian gynecologist

After undergoing numerous clinical tests and proving to be safe, the condom will be available for sale on the brand’s official website in December.

According to a Reuters report, each box of condoms with two units and will cost 14.99 Malay ringgit, equivalent to about 20 reais.

See how the unisex condom works for men and women:

The development of the unisex condom began with gynecologist Dr. John Tang Ing Ching, who was concerned about the spread of sexually transmitted diseases. When investigating the problem, he found that condoms are used mainly by men and that they tend to slip if he loses his erection during intercourse.

Dr. Ching also realized that many of his patients were unfamiliar with the female condom and that most couples simply chose not to use a condom if the man did not want to use it. Some of the reasons for not wanting to use a condom included loss of sensation and latex allergy.