Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE launched in Brazil with 90Hz AMOLED screen and Snapdragon 778G

A few weeks after being certified by Anatel, Xiaomi is now finally launching the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in Brazil. The cell phone’s main highlights are its 90Hz AMOLED screen and the Snapdragon 778G processor that allows the execution of multiple tasks with great agility and battery saving.





The device arrives as an updated version of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G, where the NE stands for “New Edition”, as already explained in the global launch of the device.





Starting with the screen, we have a 6.55 inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 90Hz and only one hole to accommodate the 20 megapixel front camera. It also supports HDR10 and has 10-bit color depth, as well as being compatible with Dolby Vision.





In the camera sector we have 3 sensors: a main 64MP f/1.79, an 8MP wide angle with a field of view of 119 degrees and also a 5MP telemacro. The plug continues with versions of 6GB RAM with 128GB and expandable internal storage with microSD card. The processor is a Snapdragon 778G with 5G connection support.





Speaking of connections, we also have GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and stereo sound in the multimedia field. Finishing the plug there is 4250 mAh with a quick charge of 33W. Managing all of this is MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Specifications

6.55-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution Display with hole and 90 Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 778G Platform

6 GB of RAM

128GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

20 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor Wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor Telemacro lens with 5 MP sensor

5G connection, stereo sound, NFC and Bluetooth 5.2

4,250 mAh battery with 33W fast charging

Android 11 running under the MIUI 12.5 interface

Price and availability

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is officially arriving in Brazil in just one version with the following prices: 6 GB + 128 GB: BRL 3,999.99 The cell phone is already available at Xiaomi’s official store and at the main retailers in Brazil. In addition, Xiaomi customers in Brazil will have an additional 100GB of storage on Google One for 1 year thanks to a partnership with Google.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when he arrives.