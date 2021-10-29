Xiaomi 12 Lite has Snapdragon 778G Plus and other details revealed in leak

We all know that the Xiaomi 12 line is getting closer and closer to its official launch thanks to leaks involving the standard model and the Ultra variant. However, so far no one has talked about the most affordable model: the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G.
Today (28), the xiaomiui staff managed to gather the first details about this new device through an analysis of the MIUI codes. Thus, it is now possible to know that the Xiaomi 12 Lite will have two versions, one for the global market and the other exclusive to China.
The Chinese domestic version is codenamed “ZIJIN” and the global version “TAOYAO”.
The two variants must share some specifications, an example of which is the screen with FHD+ resolution and update rate up to 120 Hz.
The expected processor for both is the Qualcomm SM7325, that is, we are talking about the Snapdragon 778G Plus.
The new chipset was released two days ago and is a sort of overclocked version of the current Snapdragon 778G.
What really changes between the Chinese and the global model is the camera set. See below:
- Xiaomi 12 Global Lite – main, wide-angle and macro lens
- Xiaomi 12 Chinese Lite – main, wide-angle and telephoto lens
It may seem like a simple change, but depending on the sensors chosen by Xiaomi, everything indicates that the model sold in China will be better than the global one. For now, the brand does not say when the Xiaomi 12 line will be released, but that could change soon.
What did you think of the first details of Xiaomi 12 Lite? Let us know your opinion here in the comments.