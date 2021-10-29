Xiaomi 12 Lite has Snapdragon 778G Plus and other details revealed in leak

We all know that the Xiaomi 12 line is getting closer and closer to its official launch thanks to leaks involving the standard model and the Ultra variant. However, so far no one has talked about the most affordable model: the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G.

Today (28), the xiaomiui staff managed to gather the first details about this new device through an analysis of the MIUI codes. Thus, it is now possible to know that the Xiaomi 12 Lite will have two versions, one for the global market and the other exclusive to China.

The Chinese domestic version is codenamed “ZIJIN” and the global version “TAOYAO”.

The two variants must share some specifications, an example of which is the screen with FHD+ resolution and update rate up to 120 Hz.