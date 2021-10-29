Xiaomi lana Redmi Buds 3 Pro and Pad 5 in Brazil with Snapdragon 860, 11-inch screen and more

Xiaomi is currently carrying out several launches in Brazil, such as the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE with AMOLED screen and Snapdragon 778G. Now let’s talk about two other products that are arriving in Brazil today: the Xiaomi Pad 5 and the Redmi Buds 3 Pro. Get to know now the main specifications of these devices that officially arrive in the national territory today.

Redmi Buds 3 Pro

Starting with the TWS Redmi Buds 3 Pro headphones we have a lightweight and ergonomic design. The design of the headphones also includes touch sensors and wireless charging. Plus IPX4 certification for water and dust resistance.

Speaking of audio, the headphones support the adaptive aptX noise canceling codec for voice calls with 3 built-in microphones and Bluetooth 5.2 connection. Sound drivers are 9mm.





Finally, the Redmi Buds 3 Pro battery guarantees up to 6 hours of playback and another 28 hours with the case, which supports fast charging via USB-C, where 10 minutes provides 3 hours of use.

Xiaomi Pad 5

Talking now about Xiaomi Pad 5 we have an 11 inch screen with WQHD+ resolution and 120Hz. The tablet is also compatible with the Xiaomi Smart Pen to make your use both personal and professional easier. The tablet has a Snapdragon 860 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The multimedia sector also has 4 speakers to ensure greater sound immersion with Dolby Atmos.

In the camera sector we find only a 13MP rear sensor and an 8MP front sensor for video calls and selfies. The battery is 8720mAh with 22.5W charging via USB-C. Bluetooth is 5.2 and WiFi is dual band. The operating system is MIUI 12.5 for tablets, which integrates several optimizations for use with the big screen with multitasking modes.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Specifications

11-inch screen, WQHD+ (2560x1600px), 120 Hz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 860

6 GB RAM

128GB of storage

Rear camera 13 MP

8 MP front camera

8720mAh battery (22.5W charging)

Quad speakers

Compatible with Xiaomi Smart Pen and Keyboard(sold separately)

Dimensions: 254.69 x 166.25 x 6.85 mm

Colors Cosmic Gray, Pearl White

