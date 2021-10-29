Xiaomi launches Redmi Buds 3 Pro with ‘salty’ price in Brazil

More than a month ago, Xiaomi unveiled the launch of the new Redmi Buds 3 Pro headset. In China, the product was launched in September, but now Brazilian consumers can also take advantage of the novelty.

When launched to Chinese consumers, the headphones cost 199 yuan, about R$ 172 at current prices — on AliExpress, for example, the accessory can be found for US$ 60 (R$ 332 at current prices). Around here, Xiaomi revealed that the new product will be available for R$ 899 to Brazilians.

Up to 28 hours of battery and wireless recharge

In the Chinese market, the headphones were released as AirDots 3, but switched to Redmi Buds 3 Pro during the global launch. The wireless device works with Bluetooth 5.2 and has a battery of 35 mAh (each), with up to 6 hours of continuous use or 3 hours with the Noise Cancelling feature (NC) activated.

“With fast charging, the headphones can charge for just 10 minutes and allow you to listen to music for up to 3 hours. If the battery is low, take a short break and let it turn on. The charging case also supports no charging wire, making charging very convenient” was published on the official product page.

The NC artificial intelligence will understand the noise level and adjust for different environmentsSource: Xiaomi

NC is a noise canceling system and with Xiaomi’s device it will be possible to reduce external sounds of up to 35 dB. In addition, the product also features 9 mm drivers, IP54 water resistance certification, low latency mode and the possibility of connecting to two devices at the same time.

Redmi Buds 3 Pro features a set of six microphones, three on each side, to ideally capture the surrounding sound. And, of course, let’s not forget to mention the device’s case, with a 470 mAh battery and 28 hours of wireless charging, according to the brand — the USB-C port allows fast ten-minute recharges for up to three additional hours of use .

“The 9mm drivers provide an excellent audio experience. After being tuned by professionals at Xiaomi’s in-house sound lab, high-pitched sound is clear and undistorted, while bass sound is rich and pure, with more refined sound quality “, was revealed by Xiaomi.

Redmi Buds 3 Pro headphones are now available on Xiaomi’s national website for R$ 899.