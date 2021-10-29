Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 11 line with battery that recharges in just 15 minutes | Technology

Disclosure/Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Xiaomi launched this Thursday (28) the new line of smartphones Redmi Note 11 in China. The announcement takes place a few months after the arrival of the Redmi Note 10 line but, in fact, the novelty is the successor to Redmi Note 9.

Xiaomi has stated that it will release two Redmi Note lines per year, and that one will not necessarily be the successor of the other. They just have different strengths, reaching the most diverse audiences.

For line 11, three models were presented: Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus.

The first is the most basic version, with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor and 4GB, 6GB or 8GB RAM memory options. The smartphone has a connection to 5G and a set of dual cameras on the back. The main lens is 50 MP, aided by an 8 MP ultrawide.

On the front, the camera is 16MP and the AMOLED screen has a 90Hz refresh rate. The battery is 5,000mAh and supports 33W fast charging.

Pro versions

The Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor and 6GB or 8GB RAM options. At the rear, there are three cameras, the main one being 108MP, an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro. The front lens is 16 MP.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is even more powerful and comes with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, accompanied by 6GB or 8GB of RAM memory. The camera set is the same as the Pro version. Both have AMOLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate.

Besides the processor, another difference is in the battery. While the Redmi 11 Pro has 5,160 mAh and charging 67W, the Redmi 11 Pro Plus has 4,500 mAh and charging 120W. In this case, Xiaomi promises that the charge is 100% complete in just 15 minutes.

Prices and availability of the Redmi Note 11 line

The three cell phones are already on pre-sale in China and still don’t have a date to arrive in Brazil. Check the prices charged abroad: