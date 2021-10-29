XP designs a new owner for Botafogo in the second quarter of 2022: ‘The more aggressive the investor, the better’

Botafogo and Cruzeiro already have a deadline to find an investor: until the end of the first half of 2022. That’s what he said Pedro Mosque, head of XP Investimentos, which entered into a partnership with the two clubs in order to transform them into SAF – Sociedade Anônima do Futebol.

– Our intention is that in the first quarter we will be able to close all the documentation, purchase agreement, and have a new owner for Cruzeiro at least in the first quarter. For Botafogo, we expect this to happen in the second quarter of next year – stated Mesquita, who defined the investor’s profile.

– Let’s look for the best for the club. Of course, for the club, the the more aggressive this investor is, the better. Wanting a quick result is better, but you can’t do that either so as not to stop standing as it was in the past – he said.

Pedro Mesquita stated that Botafogo could become a SAF this year, which would help in the process of finding an investor.

– The clubs are hoping to finish the championship. Cruzeiro, in December, will already be SAF, regardless of having an investor or not. At Botafogo, we believe it will be on the same schedule. The big difference is that, at Cruzeiro, we have been talking to investors for a while. I explained the phases: contact with investors, sign a confidentiality agreement, spend a month or two analyzing it, make a proposal, choose one and go to negotiate a contract. Botafogo is a little late in this regard, but the two clubs should create the SAF later this year – he explained.

For the economist, the tendency is for the “sale” of Botafogo and Cruzeiro to be for foreign investors:

– I really believe that this sale will be for foreign groups. Because they already have the know-how, they know how to evaluate much better than national groups. The potential is huge. Now, where will this recipe come from, the groups abroad know how the team works before and after. In the Cruzeiro teaser, for example, what will you say? Which is a club with great tradition in Minas Gerais, dominant in its state, it has won so many titles, trained so many athletes, great training potential… And then it tells this story to the investor, who will catch these consumers, customers, fans and transform on another level. Negotiation of television rights, advertising, today the marketing world is much bigger than that, this whole digital universe, negotiation of NFTs, partner-fans that can be done in a much more professional way…

Check out other excerpts from the interview with Pedro Mesquita:

WHAT WILL BE SOLD?

“Talking a little about Cruzeiro, which is more advanced, we have been working for three months now, Botafogo started this week. We will do a merger and acquisition process like we do with private companies here at XP. Here at investment banking we do three types of business: mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt issuance. In the world of mergers and acquisitions, we are going to sell the SAF control of Cruzeiro. Despite being a sale of only 49% there will be a shareholders agreement in which this new buyer will control the club. After all, if that’s not the case, no one will buy it. It’s really the sale of the club’s control.”

“We are doing a competition. How does this process work? You first set up a “teaser” explaining what the transaction is, and send it to potential investors. Those who want to go deeper in the analysis sign a confidentiality agreement with us, we send detailed information and interested parties make an initial offer, which is not yet binding. Then, we with the club choose the best buyers. It is not only the best financial proposal, but also the project. We are going to a second phase in January, where we will choose the person that pleases the club the most. Our intention is that in the first quarter we will be able to close all the documentation, purchase agreement, and have a new owner for Cruzeiro at least in the first quarter. For Botafogo, we expect this to happen in the second quarter of next year.”

WHY CRUISE AND BOTAFOGO?

WHAT PHASE IS THE PROJECT AT?

“We are in this process talking to the main club owners in the world, including investors, private equity funds, and the interest is very high. It’s much bigger than average, everyone wants to enter a new market. We set up a sports center here at XP to handle these transactions and we believe it is a one-way street for the 12 big clubs in Brazil. After the success of the first or second operation, everyone will follow the same path. The same way it happened in England.”

HOW IS THE PAYMENT OF DEBTS?

“It’s a win-win, for whoever is the creditor and for the new investor. This new company is created, it has no debt, however, 20% of the revenue of this new company has to be allocated to the old association until this debt is eliminated. This is in the law. It is not a law that was made to not pay the debt, on the contrary, it was made to pay. The chance of this debt being paid is much greater than today. It is fully aligned so that this debt is paid in the shortest time possible so that the investor will have access to 100% of the revenue and not just 80%.”

HOW WILL THE DIVISION BE?

“Cruzeiro’s intention is to sell the control. The Cruzeiro association continues with 51% of the quotas, but who will send it is who has 49%. It was a matter approved by the club board back there, they approved to do it that way. What changes is that Cruzeiro wants to continue with 51% because with the valuation ahead, it will be able to increase its capital, sell more, bring more, have more investors. (In Botafogo)

It is not defined yet, we are defining with them. But that’s the least important. The important thing is: the two will sell the control.”

WHAT IS THE INVESTOR PROFILE?

“There are these large sovereign funds, the Middle East invests a lot in football, there are European funds dedicated to this that invest in football and other sports, in the American league there are also several funds. So there are three investor profiles, those from the Middle East, Europeans and Americans. Why do I believe the buyer will be an outsider? Competing with outside money is difficult these days. The dollar’s power is very high. So I think it will be difficult, not impossible, for a local investor to win this battle. And there’s also the issue of synergy. An owner of teams in Europe and around the world, connecting with Brazil, he can exchange players, train players…”

FINANCIAL FAIR PLAY

“This part is not even being negotiated yet. I think it would be the same as putting the cart before the horse. How are you going to discuss a financial fair play if you don’t even have an investor who puts in a lot of money? It’s something that has to come later. In Europe, financial fair play began to exist from the moment that a lot of investment began. I think all these discussions will come, but they will come in the future.”

ARE THERE CONVERSATIONS WITH OTHER CLUBS?

“What exists today is that several other clubs, I talked to almost all of them, have a lot of advice, but I think that over time the clubs that come out ahead will be successful and this will end up being an effect for all the big clubs from Brazil. The brands are very strong and there is no more space in world football to continue with the old model. Brazil lags behind the world, especially England, for example, but when you look at Brazil, the potential is huge.”