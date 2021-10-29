Xuxa wins action against Nilópolis councilor who called her ‘a harasser of minors’ | Rio de Janeiro

an audience at 1st Criminal Court of Nilópolis , last October 22, determined that Nilópolis councilor Anderson Campos (Republicans) remove from his social networks the posts he calls Xuxa Meneghel a “stalker of minors”.

The councilor made Instagram posts on the day May 24th with the terms after the presenter criticized the administration of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (no party). He returned to using the presenter’s name on social media in an offensive tone in June this year, after Xuxa filed the lawsuit for slander, insult and defamation against him.

Anderson will also have to repost if apologizing, deleting the one that was published and leaving the new message on their networks for five months – time in which the offenses remained in the air.

no offense intended

The councilor told the judge that he intended to apologize for the expression used and that he did not intend to offend the presenter’s honor, that everything was done in the heat of emotion and that he wanted to criticize the presenter’s participation in an adult film.

The judge Alberto Fraga, who presided over the hearing, ordered the execution of the apology and recalled that this does not end the action.

“I emphasize that the apology required by the plaintiff’s patron (Xuxa) should not be confused with the possibility of the agent’s retraction, which was forwarded in the present settler,” he said in his dispatch.