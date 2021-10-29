Zara in Ceará: sellers from other retail stores confirm code usage for ‘suspicious customers’

by

  • Victor Tavares
  • From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

clothing store with customers

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Codes to alert salespeople are spoken over the loudspeaker system or among employees

“Appear at children’s section”, “Vendor X, aisle 8”, “Attention, standard”…. Messages like these, at first glance routine over loudspeakers or among clothing store salespeople, are often code for identify a potential “suspicious customer” that needs to be monitored. This is what employees who have already worked in trade throughout Brazil report.

And the identification of who is “suspect”, according to the reports, is based on behavior, way of dressing and also on skin color.

“If a black boy, wearing a cap and wearing simple clothes, enters the entire store’s radar, he needs to be monitored closely”, told BBC News Brasil Luísa*, 24, a former employee of a large clothing store in a mall in Rio de Janeiro (RJ).