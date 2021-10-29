Zayn is charged with four counts against Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda says TMZ; Fight details are revealed in court documents

Zayn Malik had his name involved in a controversy, this Thursday (28). As reported by an anonymous source to TMZ, Yolanda Hadid, the singer’s mother-in-law, claimed to have been assaulted by her daughter’s partner, Gigi Hadid, “at some point last week.” The family quarrel would even have culminated in the separation of Khai’s parents.

This Friday (29), the publication brought updates about the case. According to court documents obtained by the vehicle, Zayn is being formally charged with four counts of harassment — allegations he would not have challenged, according to US court officials. “Although an official document says that he has confessed to a [dos crimes], court officials told us he did not contest”, reported the TMZ.

Details of the alleged aggression against Yolanda were also released. The case would have occurred on September 29th. Zayn would have been at the house where he lives with Gigi, in Pennsylvania, when he would have gotten into an argument with his mother-in-law, calling her “Dutch bitch dick” and screaming for her “stay away from his daughter.” He would have added the words: “F*ck sperm came out of my ass”. Next, the musician would have “pushed Yolanda against a dresser, causing her anguish and physical pain”. Malik, however, denies any physical contact.

Screaming, the singer would then have told Gigi, in a phone call, that “grow courage and defend the partner, inside the house, against her mother’s p*t*. The source also points out that there was a security guard at the place of confusion, causing the artist to order: “Get the fuck out of my house, you fucking cop”. Zayn would also have tried to fight the bodyguard.

Having failed to contest the harassment charges, Malik was reportedly fined and allowed to remain on probation for 90 days for each charge, totaling 360 days. He, however, is prohibited from having contact with Yolanda or with the security. The Brit would also have to take a course on anger management, as well as one on domestic violence. If the rules are complied with, in six months’ time, the judge can review the sentence.

Moments before the news reverberated in the media around the world, the artist spoke on his social networks. In the text, the voice of “Pillowtalk” hinted that there was a “family dispute” between him and an unidentified member of the Hadid – who was later revealed to be Yolanda – over little Khai, the ex’s one-year-old daughter -1D with the model.

“As you all know, I am a private person and I really want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown around for the whole world to break up and analyze.” he started. “In an effort to protect this space for her, I agreed not to contest claims arising from a discussion I had with a member of my partner’s family [Gigi Hadid] who came home while my partner was away a few weeks ago.” added.

Next, the artist lamented the fact that the episode was made public. “This was and should still be a private matter, but it seems that for the time being there are divisions and despite my efforts to [levar novamente] to a peaceful family environment, which will allow me to co-create my daughter in the way she deserves, this was ‘leaked’ to the press.” declared Malik. “However, I am hopeful that everyone involved will be cured of the harsh words shared and, most importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.” concluded. Check the full:

Also according to TMZ, after what happened, Yolanda would be “seriously thinking about filing a police report” against the son-in-law. The site also stated that Gigi Hadid’s mother “will not go back on her position”, implying that the blonde will not drop the assault charges against Zayn. Even with the allegations about the police report, the vehicle stated that, after investigation, no complaint against the singer was found in the US justice system.

Later, Zayn Malik spoke up again, being more direct in pointing out that her mother-in-law’s allegations are “false”. “I firmly deny attacking Yolanda Hadid and for my daughter’s sake [Khai], I refuse to give further details and hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards resolving these particular family issues.”, the star told TMZ.

A representative of Gigi Hadid also spoke on behalf of the model: “Gigi is exclusively focused on the best for Khai [sua filha]. She asks for privacy during this time.”