Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid break up for 6 years, says magazine

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s relationship ended after nearly six years. The information was released on the People magazine website and comes right after TMZ released a complaint that the model’s mother made against the singer. According to sources linked to Yolanda Hadid, the former One Direction had attacked the former model, which he denies.

A friend of the Hadid family told PEOPLE that Gigi and Zayn ‘are not together right now’ and claims that ‘they are both good parents’. The publication also says that ‘Yolanda is very protective of Gigi and wants the best for her daughter and granddaughter’. The end has not yet been confirmed by the singer or the model. The two have already gone through another relationship crisis and spent a period apart in 2018. They are parents of one-year-old Khai.

Fight with the mother-in-law

Before the publication of TMZ, Zayn went public talking about a family disagreement and says he spoke out so that the case would not go down in the media with ‘wrong facts’. “This was and should remain a private matter, but it seems that for now there are divisions and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow me to co-father my daughter in the way she deserves. , this has already been ‘leaked’ to the press. I have hope, however, of a cure for everyone involved with the two shared words and, most importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves,” he wrote.

With the accusations published on TMZ, Zayn contacted the site and denied that he assaulted his now ex-mother-in-law. “I steadfastly deny attacking Yolanda Hadid and, for my daughter’s sake, I refuse to go into more detail and hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards resolving these particular family issues.”

Gigi spoke through a representative, summing up to say that “she’s exclusively focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.” One of Zayn’s sisters, Safaa, came out in defense of the singer and posted a supposed hint on Instagram: “Don’t react to toxic people. Don’t give them a reaction when they desperately seek you, it’s much more powerful.” Yolanda has yet to speak directly about the charge.