Zayn manifests for the second time after being accused of assaulting Yolanda Hadid, and sends a message straight to his mother-in-law

After being accused of assaulting Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda, Zayn Malik spoke out again about the family quarrel with TMZ. This time, the singer was more direct in pointing out that his mother-in-law’s allegations are “false”. Earlier, the same site had reported that the former One Direction member had assaulted Yolanda “at some point last week,” according to an anonymous source.

“I firmly deny attacking Yolanda Hadid and for my daughter’s sake [Khai], I refuse to give further details and hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards resolving these particular family issues.”, the star told TMZ.

According to the website, at first, details about the alleged episode of physical violence between Malik and Yolanda were not shared, much less what would have triggered the aggression. However, the informant insisted that Gigi Hadid’s mother claimed to have been assaulted by Zayn.

Moments before the news reverberated in the media around the world, the singer spoke on his social networks. In the text, the voice of “Pillowtalk” hinted that there was a “family dispute” between him and an unidentified member of the Hadid — who was later revealed to be Yolanda — over little Khai, the ex’s 1-year-old daughter. -1D with Gigi.

Continues after Advertising

“As you all know, I am a private person and I really want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown around for the whole world to break up and analyze.” he started. “In an effort to protect this space for her, I agreed not to contest claims arising from a discussion I had with a member of my partner’s family [Gigi Hadid] who came home while my partner was away a few weeks ago.” added.

Next, the artist lamented the fact that the episode was made public. “This was and should still be a private matter, but it seems that for the time being there are divisions and despite my efforts to [levar novamente] to a peaceful family environment, which will allow me to co-create my daughter in the way she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.” declared Malik. “However, I am hopeful that everyone involved will be cured of the harsh words shared and, most importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.” concluded. Check the full:

Also according to TMZ, after what happened, Yolanda would be “seriously thinking about filing a police report” against the son-in-law. The site also stated that Gigi Hadid’s mother “will not go back on her position”, implying that the blonde will not drop the assault charges against Zayn. Even with the allegations about the police report, the vehicle stated that, after investigation, no complaint against the singer was found in the US justice system.