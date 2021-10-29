Zé Vaqueiro and his wife have a troubled honeymoon amidst the controversy

Last Monday, October 25th, the singer Joe Cowboy he said “yes” and made official the union with his wife, Ingra Soares. Despite the couple’s moment of happiness, a controversy took over the situation: the absence of the artist’s mother. Nara de Sa Marcolino he even commented on what happened during the live broadcast of the ceremony.

She revealed that she was not invited to the wedding and stated that she would have liked to go to the party. “If I knew, I would have gone”, she said, who also published emojis with a crying face. “May God bless my son. If you had invited me I would have gone”, insisted the singer’s mother.

To enter the artist up to the altar, dona dona Leonidas de Sa, her grandmother, was chosen. According to Keila Jimenez, from R7, his mother is a forró singer and, due to her profession, he was raised and educated by his grandmother, having little contact with Nara.

Thus, Zé Vaqueiro started to consider Dona Leônidas his real mother, however, he would not have stopped helping Nara de Sá in the financial part.

However, external criticism came. Netizens, followers, fans were divided between finding the singer’s attitude wrong, as well as understanding his decision and supporting him. “Very disappointing what your son did. His humility has gone a long way,” wrote a follower. “Stop romanticizing blood ties, the guy has his reasons. By the way, his mommy, really, was beautiful by his side”, said one more person. Another was a little more detailed in her analysis:

“Full 2021 and are there still people who insist on sanctifying mothers at any cost? Understand, parents are human beings like everyone else. They can make mistakes, they can hurt with words, they can break us, curse us, forget us and harm us and it’s okay to choose to be far from those who didn’t do you or do you good. I ask that before you come here to judge, that you research about toxic and abusive relationships between family members and, especially, about narcissistic mothers. This is much more common than you think, but if you don’t get out of the bubble a little bit, you’ll never understand the next one.”

One internet user even pointed out a controlling behavior on the part of the bride, saying that she did not let her husband invite her mother. He emphasized that “Joseph has always been family” but obeys the woman.

With the repercussion, both Zé Vaqueiro and Ingra decided to make brief statements on their respective Instagram profiles during the period in which they are living the dreamed and traditional honeymoon. Last Wednesday, October 27th, the singer went public and opted for a more neutral speech:

“Being a public person doesn’t force me to expose my wounds, I hope people understand and respect. It is very easy to judge what did not live”, he wrote, who signed with his baptismal name: “Yours sincerely, José Jacson”, concluded.

Meanwhile, on the night of Tuesday, October 26, the influencer left on the air that there may be other reasons, other things to be clarified. “I put up with a lot of things in silence until today. Soon, I will talk about everything that is choked”, he pointed out.

Zé Vaqueiro and Ingra Soares comment on the controversy (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram @zevaqueiro and @Ingra_)

