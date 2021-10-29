Zinho strongly criticizes Flamengo’s environment and questions Braz and Renato Gaúcho: ‘Tem X9’

Zinho didn’t like the leak about Renato Gaúcho handing over his role at Flamengo after being eliminated in the Copa do Brasil

O Flamengo lives a crisis after seeing the Atlético-MG shoot the brazilian and fall to the Athletic-PR at Brazil’s Cup. Right after the 3-0 defeat by Hurricane, Renato Gaúcho made the position available.

During the ESPN FC, the commentator Zinho criticized the conversation between the direction and the technician still in the locker room. According to him, there, in the heat of emotion, was not the ideal place. In addition, Tetra also criticized the environment, stating that there is an X9 (nickname given in football to those who leak information to the press).

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“I’d like to hear from Renato, from Braz how it was. It’s one thing to ask to go out, another is in the heat of the locker room. That wasn’t the time to have this conversation. Everyone’s hurt. Do you think anyone was satisfied? Nobody”.

“I speak from experience. In the locker room, if you say something, you can talk too much, regret it. This was not the time for that. It has x9. Singing conversation, if Renato spoke, he called Braz singing. He called Spindel a corner. And that’s already leaked. It’s wrong there,” said Zinho, who added.

“And it’s wrong for Renato to call in the dressing room and the director accepts. It’s in the heat of emotion, sad, pressure is increasing. I would like to know if he asked or if he said he likes Flamengo, if he said the pressure, I’ll assume that if you want take action. Very calm at this time,” he concluded.

Flamengo is now gathering the pieces to face Atlético-MG, on Saturday (30), at 7 pm, at Maracanã. A red-black victory reduces the distance to 10 points and with two games less than the miners in the competition.