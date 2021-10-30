1.2-ton pumpkin harvested in Italy breaks record for heaviest in the world | Unusual World

Reproduction/Guinness Book Stefano Cutrupi, family and friends beside the heaviest pumpkin in the world weighing 1226 kg.

Italian farmer Stefano Cutrupi joined the Guinness World Records

, the record book, by growing the world’s heaviest squash at 1.2 tons. The fruit was presented at the 10th edition of the Giant Pumpkin Championship, held in the province of Pisa on September 26th this year.

Grown in Radda Shanti, in the Tuscany region of Italy, the food also had its quality for consumption evaluated by the jury. The result showed aptitude, so the pumpkin was able to receive the championship title.

According to Stefano, the fruit was cultivated from the seeds of a giant species and began to germinate in March. In business for 14 years, it was in July that he realized he had a chance to fulfill his dream of winning the title, when the pumpkin reached its “adult” stage.

“All the time spent cultivating, looking for new ideas, the time I spent comparing myself to other cultivators, my sacrifices and the sacrifices of my family and friends are being rewarded. During these years I had good times, but I also had some disappointments. “, Stefano said in an interview.

According to Guinness, information about Stefano’s pumpkin was received and evaluated by the commission, which recognized the fruit as the heaviest in the world. To give you an idea, the 1.2 tons surpasses the weight of a popular car or 17 men together. The previous record was owned by farmer Mathias Willemijns, from Belgium, whose pumpkin weighed 1,190.5 kg.