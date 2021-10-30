26 Apps and Games Temporarily Free for Android This Friday (29)

For the nation’s general happiness, today is Friday. You can check out in this article another varied set of offers found in Play Store to close the month of October with a flourish.

Scanning the Canaltech found 26 apps on offer, including games of different styles, everyday tools and various icon packs to redecorate your home screen. Android.

Everything on this list is set to zero value for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Apps

Games

Stories: Your Choice (interactive novels) (R$ 18.99) – Casual

Cyber ​​Fighters: Legends of Stickman League RPG (R$2.20) – Action

Timing Hero VIP: Retro Fighting Action RPG (R$ 18.99) – RPG

CARTOON CRAFT (BRL 9.49) – Strategy

Message Quest – the fantastic adventures of Feste (BRL 7.99) – Casual

Hills Legend: Horror (HD) (BRL 0.99) – Horror

Data Defense (BRL 12.99) – Puzzle

The House: Action-horror (BRL 0.99) – Horror

AceSpeeder3 (BRL 4.79) – Action

FASTAR VIP – Shooting Star Rhythm Game (BRL 3.39) – Casual

BattleTime: Ultimate (BRL 9.99) – Strategy

Pixel dungeons and heroes (R$ Dungeon & PixelHero) VIP (R$ 9.99) – RPG

Infinity Dungeon! (BRL 2.99) – RPG

[VIP] Missile Dude RPG: Offline tap tap hero (BRL 6.99) – Action

Everybody’s RPG (BRL 4.59) – RPG

Princess Coin! (BRL 2.99) – RPG

Icon packs

So, did you enjoy the day’s findings? Mention the CT on social networks and tell us what your choice was!