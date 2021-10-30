26 Apps and Games Temporarily Free for Android This Friday (29)

For the nation’s general happiness, today is Friday. You can check out in this article another varied set of offers found in Play Store to close the month of October with a flourish.

Scanning the Canaltech found 26 apps on offer, including games of different styles, everyday tools and various icon packs to redecorate your home screen. Android.

Everything on this list is set to zero value for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application.

Apps

Games

  • Stories: Your Choice (interactive novels) (R$ 18.99) – Casual

  • Cyber ​​Fighters: Legends of Stickman League RPG (R$2.20) – Action

  • Timing Hero VIP: Retro Fighting Action RPG (R$ 18.99) – RPG

  • CARTOON CRAFT (BRL 9.49) – Strategy

  • Message Quest – the fantastic adventures of Feste (BRL 7.99) – Casual

  • Hills Legend: Horror (HD) (BRL 0.99) – Horror

  • Data Defense (BRL 12.99) – Puzzle

  • The House: Action-horror (BRL 0.99) – Horror

  • AceSpeeder3 (BRL 4.79) – Action

  • FASTAR VIP – Shooting Star Rhythm Game (BRL 3.39) – Casual

  • BattleTime: Ultimate (BRL 9.99) – Strategy

  • Pixel dungeons and heroes (R$ Dungeon & PixelHero) VIP (R$ 9.99) – RPG

  • Infinity Dungeon! (BRL 2.99) – RPG

  • [VIP] Missile Dude RPG: Offline tap tap hero (BRL 6.99) – Action

  • Everybody’s RPG (BRL 4.59) – RPG

  • Princess Coin! (BRL 2.99) – RPG

Icon packs

