26 Apps and Games Temporarily Free for Android This Friday (29)

For the nation’s general happiness, today is Friday. You can check out in this article another varied set of offers found in Play Store to close the month of October with a flourish.
Scanning the Canaltech found 26 apps on offer, including games of different styles, everyday tools and various icon packs to redecorate your home screen. Android.
Everything on this list is set to zero value for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application.
Apps
Games
Stories: Your Choice (interactive novels) (R$ 18.99) – Casual
Cyber Fighters: Legends of Stickman League RPG (R$2.20) – Action
Timing Hero VIP: Retro Fighting Action RPG (R$ 18.99) – RPG
CARTOON CRAFT (BRL 9.49) – Strategy
Message Quest – the fantastic adventures of Feste (BRL 7.99) – Casual
Hills Legend: Horror (HD) (BRL 0.99) – Horror
Data Defense (BRL 12.99) – Puzzle
The House: Action-horror (BRL 0.99) – Horror
AceSpeeder3 (BRL 4.79) – Action
FASTAR VIP – Shooting Star Rhythm Game (BRL 3.39) – Casual
BattleTime: Ultimate (BRL 9.99) – Strategy
Pixel dungeons and heroes (R$ Dungeon & PixelHero) VIP (R$ 9.99) – RPG
Infinity Dungeon! (BRL 2.99) – RPG
- [VIP] Missile Dude RPG: Offline tap tap hero (BRL 6.99) – Action
Everybody’s RPG (BRL 4.59) – RPG
Princess Coin! (BRL 2.99) – RPG
Icon packs
