5 ways to prevent tartar buildup on teeth

In addition to aesthetics, tooth care influences health, so it is important to be up to date. In the presence of tartars, for example, compromises the smile and can trigger gingivitis, which when not treated correctly can advance to periodontal disease. Therefore, avoiding this condition is essential, and some at-home methods can alleviate excessive plaque buildup, preventing the problem from developing. The information is from “Woman & Home”.











“Plate is a film containing bacteria that covers the teeth. Tartar, also known as dental calculus, is the deposit that forms on teeth when plaque hardens,” explains periodontist Mahnaz Rashti.

THE bacterial plaque is caused by food, drink and saliva that combine in the mouth and create an environment where bacteria develop and grow on teeth and gums. However, noticing the presence of plaque is not always easy, as it is initially almost colorless. “If it stays on the teeth for a long time without cleaning and brushing, it will turn into tartar, yellow or brown in color”, highlights the specialist.

Although plaque can be removed from teeth at home, fighting tartar is a tricky task. “To get an idea of ​​how tartar binds tightly to teeth: one way researchers can determine what foods humans have been eating for thousands of years is by examining the food particles found in the accumulation of tartar on the teeth of ancient skeletons,” says the dentist. Jin Lin.

Therefore, to avoid any of this dental problem, it is necessary to maintain a correct oral routine — with the use of a good toothbrush. Here are five ways to fight plaque buildup before it turns to tartar, experts say:

correct oral hygiene

“You can remove plaque at home by brushing your teeth thoroughly twice a day and flossing once a day,” Lin recommends.

Brush gently for at least two minutes and be sure to process all teeth.

Go to the dentist

As well as going to gynecologist, it is also necessary to see a dentist regularly to assess your oral health.

Clean your teeth annually. This clinical procedure will remove plaque buildup, preventing the formation of tartar.

Use fluoride dental products

Using toothpaste that contains fluoride in the composition will help you fight plaque buildup.

Use baking soda

“An effective homemade natural treatment is: making a paste with a mixture of salt and baking soda to brush your teeth. These ingredients help smooth the build-up of plaque, which makes it easier to remove,” says Rashti.

This option should be done in moderation, as prolonged and excessive use can damage the gums and teeth.

Gargle with white vinegar

THE periodontist also indicates as a homemade method: gargle with water and white vinegar. According to her, the acidity kills bacteria and also removes the buildup on teeth and gums.

“Like baking soda and salt, this one also needs moderation. Prolonged use of white vinegar can dissolve the enamel and damage the tooth surface. Afterwards, the teeth will be very sensitive”, explains Rashti.

You only need to choose one of the methods, never administer them together. It is noteworthy that both should only be used in case of excessive bacterial plaque build-up. Furthermore, no technique replaces good oral hygiene and regular visits to the dentist.