5D storage writes 10,000 times more data than Blu-ray Disc

The 6GB of data was written onto a one-inch glass tile – the four squares shown here measure just 8.8 x 8.8 mm.

[Imagem: Yuhao Lei/Peter G. Kazansky-University of Southampton]

5D recording

Improving a laser data recording method they have been developing for several years, researchers have managed to store 500 terabytes on a single optical “disk” – actually a square.

The technology is very similar to current laser engraving, but it can record 10,000 times more data than Blu-ray discs.

Yuhao Lei and his colleagues at the University of Southampton, UK, call the technique “five-dimensional optical data storage” (5D) because it uses two optical dimensions – polarization and light intensity – in addition to the usual three spatial dimensions.

In their demonstrations, the team was able to record 6 gigabytes of data on a 2.5 cm square of glasstwo. The data was read back with an accuracy between 96.3 and 99.5%, reaching 100% with an error-correction algorithm, guaranteed Lei.

The technology of recording to a 5D optical disc is not new, having been introduced by the team in 2016, but now they have managed to nearly double the data density using a laser that fires pulses every femtosecond (10-15 second) to make small holes in the glass.

Instead of using the femtosecond laser to write directly onto the glass, however, the light is used to produce an optical phenomenon known as “near field gain”, which allows you to minimize the thermal damage generated in the material as each bit is engraved – this is a problem. for all other approaches using high repeat rate lasers.

5D recording is still slow, but the disc can last virtually forever.

[Imagem: Yuhao Lei et al. – 10.1364/OPTICA.433765]

slow but durable

The technique still needs to be improved so that it becomes practical and can reach the market.

“The biggest challenge for us is the recording speed,” explained the researcher, as they could only record 225 kilobytes per second, which means it took about 6 hours to record the 6 gigabytes. “We are currently not doing parallel writing [mltiplos feixes de laser gravando no material]. We are working to improve this.”

Another advantage of the technique is the incredible robustness of the glass discs.

“This data storage is very durable and can withstand high temperatures, which means it can last almost forever,” said Professor Peter Kazansky.

The team calculates that it is possible to increase the recording speed by at least four times, which should be enough to reach important market niches. “Although cloud-based systems are designed more for temporary data, we believe that 5D data storage on glass can be useful for long-term data storage for national archives, museums, libraries or private organizations,” said Lei.

