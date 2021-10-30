A tourist in Rome: Bolsonaro visits salami house and Fontana di Trevi – 29/10/2021

Hiding from the embassy where he is staying, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) used part of his first day in Rome, this Friday, to take a tour of almost two hours, which passed through some of the most visited spots in the capital. Italian.

Meanwhile, in the city that will grant the title of honorary citizen to the Brazilian, the city hall led by the far right was the target of a demonstration: Manure was placed at the door of the small building in the city of Anguillara Veneta, place of origin of the Bolsonaro family.

The president, however, insisted upon arriving in Rome that he was happy to visit where his ancestors came from. But he didn’t make a single comment about the G20 summit.

Besides fraternizing with supporters, Bolsonaro still had other plans for Friday. A few hours after disembarking for the G20 summit, which takes place over the weekend, he went out the back doors of the Brazilian embassy to avoid the press. Alongside his son Carlos, he walked to the Pantheon, Campo de Fiori, Via del Corso and visited the Fontana di Trevi. People who were with him assured that the president did not flip a coin.

One of the highlights of the tour was a stop at a salumeria. The owners, upon being informed that it was the president of Brazil, offered cheeses and cold cuts, such as spalla cotta, culatello di Zibello and petorino trufatto.

According to diplomats who were with the president, the place also offered grappa to the Brazilian, who is making his first visit to the Italian city. But he preferred a Coke.

As he walked around the city, his aides did not explain to the press where the president was, nor did they inform him of his fate, claiming “ignorance”.

Bolsonaro walked all the time without a mask, although the recommendation of the authorities in Rome is for the use of protection whenever there is any crowding.

If his staff was silent to explain to the press where the president was, his tour had an organized scheme of images, carefully presented to give an impression of broad support to the Brazilian.

Without vaccinating, Bolsonaro can only enter the premises if he presents a certificate that he has been tested. PCR is only valid for 48 hours.

In Rome, Bolsonaro’s only official commitment this Friday is a formal meeting with Sergio Mattarella, president of Italy and host of the G20. The Italian, as a rule, welcomes all guests to the event.

In an effort to demonstrate that Bolsonaro is not isolated, diplomats insisted that on Saturday the president will have an official dinner with the G20, also a protocol followed for years by all organizers of the event.

On Sunday, Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos França will have a bilateral meeting with his French counterpart. The two countries are going through a moment of friction.