A year later, Abel Ferreira is among the longest-lived Palmeiras coaches in the century; see list | palm trees

A year ago, Palmeiras decided to change the direction of its football command and surprised by announcing the hiring of coach Abel Ferreira. Previously unknown to most of the Alviverde fans, the Portuguese became one of the symbols of the club, with titles and expressive numbers.

Leader of a team that decides on November 27 the Libertadores for the second consecutive year, this time against Flamengo, in Montevideo, Uruguay, Abel is already among the longest-lived coaches this century. And it’s on its way to start and end the same season, something that hasn’t happened in Verdão since 2013.

With a year of Palmeiras, the Portuguese is only behind Felipão, Gilson Kleina, Vanderlei Luxemburgo and Jair Picerni among the longest-lived at the club since 2001.

1 of 3 Abel Ferreira, at his press conference at the Academia do Palmeiras — Photo: César Grecco / Ag Palmeiras Abel Ferreira, at his press conference at the Academia do Palmeiras — Photo: César Grecco / Ag Palmeiras

The greatest commands of Palmeiras in the century:

Felipão: 27 months (June/2010 to September/2012)

27 months (June/2010 to September/2012) Gilson Klein: 20 months (September/2012 to May/2014)

20 months (September/2012 to May/2014) Vanderlei Luxembourg: 19 months (December/2007 to June/2009)

19 months (December/2007 to June/2009) Jair Picerni: 17 months (December/2002 to May/2004)

17 months (December/2002 to May/2004) Felipão: 13 months (August/2018 to September/2019)

13 months (August/2018 to September/2019) Abel Ferreira: 12 months

The Abel Ferreira era at Palmeiras is close to reaching its 100th game. The Portuguese technical committee led the team in 97 matches, with 51 wins, 22 draws and 24 defeats.

The coach has been on the bench in 86 games, with 46 wins, 17 draws and 23 losses. Verdão was also commanded by João Martins (nine times) and Vitor Castanheira (twice) when Abel was suspended or with Covid-19.

2 of 3 Abel Ferreira, Maurício Galiotte and commission at the Museum of Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras Abel Ferreira, Maurício Galiotte and commission at the Museum of Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras

After a sequence of constant change of coaches, the board of directors of Palmeira abandoned the change of styles and decided to bet on following a work led by the foreign technical committee.

Even with moments of pressure and criticism, Abel Ferreira’s passage is well evaluated at the club. Champion of the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil in the 2020 season, he lives the expectation of winning the third trophy in his career – Verdão faces Flamengo on November 27, in Uruguay, earning the Libertadores title in 2021.

Sought by clubs abroad, the Portuguese has already stated in a press conference his commitment to remain at the club at least until the end of the current season. His contract is valid until December 2022.