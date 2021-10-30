Abel Ferreira completes one year at Palmeiras and is thrilled to receive honor

champion of liberators and Brazil’s Cup fur palm trees, coach Abel Ferreira completes one year in charge of the club this Saturday. In a video published on the official TV of Verdão, the Portuguese received a tribute from all employees of the Football Academy, along with the entire cast, and was thrilled to win a shirt signed by the group.

In the same way that happened when the coach arrived, on October 30, 2020, when Abel gathered the entire group of CT players and employees for a round of presentation and conversation, the feat was reciprocated this Saturday. Led by Cícero Souza, football manager at Alviverde, the tribute was made to celebrate the Portuguese commission’s working time.

Clearly moved and in tears, Abel Ferreira thanked all the support, recalling the period he was living inside the Soccer Academy. The Portuguese stressed how well he was treated and welcomed and that he found “a second family” at the club.

“Thank you so much for everything. It’s been a year since I arrived here with my technical team and I thought I only had one family, but I actually found two. I lived for a month in CT. It’s very hard to live alone and you were my family. I know I look like that person who kicks the bottles, who gets lost, but I have a heart. I’m a soft heart. The only word that goes through my head is thank you to each one of you. I had no idea this club was so big in values,” he stated.

Abel Ferreira has led Palmeiras in 86 matches since his arrival. With 60% of success and two titles in the bag, the Portuguese won 46 victories, drew 17 times and lost another 23 games.

The coach reported the importance of uniting the entire group and stated that, despite the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil won, the “true titles” are the values ​​that the team demonstrates on a daily basis.

“For me, titles are this. The Libertadores was fantastic. Copa do Brasil too. But titles for me as a man, it’s the gratitude and the relationships we’ve created here. The greatest title I, Abel Ferreira, won were you. the way they received me and helped me. I once again say, a simple and humble thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he concluded

The captain will have the chance to win another title for Palmeiras on November 27, when he will face the Flamengo by the end of liberators, at the Centenario Stadium, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Fur brazilian, the club continues trying to reduce the difference for the Atlético-MG in the lead, which today is 10 points. Verdão enters the field this Sunday, at 4 pm, to face the Guild, in Porto Alegre, for the 29th round of the competition.

