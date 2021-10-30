Abilio Diniz takes R$ 900 million with the sale of BRF shares – 10/29/2021 – Market

Businessman Abilio Diniz pocketed R$ 898.6 million with the sale of a 3.8% stake in BRF shares that he held in the Aspen fund’s portfolio to Marfrig, according to documents sent to the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) , the US financial market regulator.

Around 31.2 million shares were sold, at a price of R$ 28.75, with the resetting of the position in the slaughterhouse of Península Participações, the businessman’s investment company. This Friday (29), the shares of BRF closed up 2.1%, while those of Marfrig advanced 5.3%. The Ibovespa closed down 2.1%.

The document also informs that the parties also established in the contract a price adjustment mechanism, in which Marfrig may have to disburse an additional amount, depending on the performance of BRF’s shares in the 60 days preceding and 30 following the company’s general meeting , in April 2022.

Bradesco BBI analyst, Leandro Fontanesi, points out in a report that the term of BRF’s current board members also expires in April 2022. In the analyst’s assessment, the clause may benefit the entrepreneur amid possible discussions about the merger between Marfrig and BRF on the eve of the meeting next year.

“[O contrato] indicates that the seller of the 3.8% stake – presumably belonging to mr. Abílio Diniz – sees a probability of at least 50% of a deal happening in the short term”, says Fontanesi in the report.

It would not be the first time that the companies deal with a possible merger – in 2019, conversations between the parties took place, but ended up not going forward.

The document sent to the SEC informs that the agreement between the Aspen fund and Marfrig took place on October 22, after the Cade’s Court (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) confirmed a prior decision that approved the acquisition by Marfrig.

There is, however, pending analysis of an appeal filed by the Brazilian Institute of Consumer Relations on the transaction. In practice, the analysis of the appeal prevents Marfrig from exercising rights over the shares it acquired without prior approval from the agency.

​The transaction took place within the scope of an investment initiated a few months ago by Marfrig, which on May 21 announced the acquisition of BRF shares corresponding to approximately 24.23% of its share capital. A few days later, on June 3, Marfrig reported having increased its stake to 31.66%.

The Bradesco BBI analyst estimates that the participation has risen to 33.2%, with the purchase of the businessman’s shares, approaching the level necessary for Marfrig to make a proposal for the rival.

Marfrig reported net income of R$ 1.67 billion in the third quarter, a significant increase of 148.7% compared to the same period last year, amid strong results from the company’s operation in North America, according to the balance sheet disclosed in this Tuesday (26). BRF releases its third quarter results on November 10th.

Diniz initially invested in BRF in mid-2013, having assumed the chairmanship of the board in April of that year, when BRF shares were traded in the range of BRL 40, and even played a leading role in a dispute with large pension funds to appoint directors to the company. Diniz left the post in 2018.