About to lose his genital organ to disease, vegetable seller struggles for medicine and food – SelesNafes.com

Per RODRIGO INDIO

For years, every day, around 6 am, Mr. Valdir Gomes Pereira, 40, went out in his cart to sell fruits and vegetables in neighborhoods in Macapá. I only returned home in the early evening.

He recalls that he spent the day without taking a shower to provide for the family, and according to the doctor, this may have caused a serious health problem.

About 2 months ago, he contracted Founier’s syndrome. This is a bacterium that has reached your penis and scrotum, and can affect the abdomen and lower limbs. The father of the family underwent two procedures at the Emergency Hospital of Macapá, where he spent a month in hospital and then was discharged.

At home, he needed to continue the antibiotic-based medication, but, for lack of money, he is not undergoing treatment and the case continues to progress, with the wound being raw. (As they are strong, it will not be possible to place images of the affected location here)

“It hurts a lot, sometimes I forget and the blow is dry,” says Valdir.

As he is still in severe pain, the street vendor is unable to work and needs to rest for a while. The problem is that he is the one who kept the expenses in the shack where he lives with his wife and a 4-year-old son. Currently, he has help to feed himself.

“I get worried about my son, I can’t give him things when he asks me, it hurts. He asks me for bread, I have nothing to give, he starts to cry and I cry with him. My in-laws and neighbors who have been helping us”, says the seller, crying.

Valdir is from Afuá and came to live in Amapá about two years ago, in an attempt to improve his life.

The residence, in a bridge area in the Araxá district, is small, and has almost no rooms, nor furniture. In the fridge, just water, the rest of the dinner that will be served for lunch, a pineapple and a piece of spoiled watermelon. In the pantry there is not even a kilo of rice.

Right now, the family needs any kind of help. Whether it’s money for your Valdir’s medication, food or household utensils.

Anyone who can help can contact us at (96) 99162-8307 or (96) 99139-5487. Pix: 535.875.882-87

Name: Domingo Rodrigues de Souza. If you prefer, the address is on 11th Avenida do Bairro Araxá and Rua Humberto de Góes.

“Anyone who wants to collaborate, with me and especially with my son, so that he can have something to eat, I thank him from my heart. And I ask God to bless every person who does this for us. I’m sorry for not being able to help my son, my wife. But I’m going to get out of this one, with faith in God”, concluded Seu Valdir.