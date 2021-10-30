Activists throw manure and make graffiti in the Italian city hall that will honor Bolsonaro

ANGUILLARA VENETA, ITALY — President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) was the target of a rally this Friday in the northern Italian town of Anguillara Veneta. Activists dumped manure and made graffiti at City Hall headquarters in protest against being awarded the title of honorary citizen of the municipality next week.

The act was carried out by the environmental group Rise Up 4 Climate Justice. On its social networks, the group published images that show the graffiti of the phrase “Outside Bolsonaro” in front of Anguillara Veneta City Hall. The video’s caption says that “whoever destroys the planet is not welcome, neither here nor elsewhere”.

The tribute in Anguillara Veneta is scheduled for next Monday. The title of honorary citizen was offered by mayor Alessandra Buoso, linked to the far-right Liga Norte party.

Bolsonaro arrived in Italy this Friday morning. This morning, the presidential delegation was at the Brazilian embassy, ​​in Piazza Navona, in Rome. Bolsonaro through the streets of the Historic Center of the Italian capital.

The president is expected to spend five days on an official visit to Italy. This weekend, Bolsonaro is expected to participate in the summit of leaders of the G-20, a group that brings together the 20 largest economies in the world.

climate crisis

On its social networks, Rise Up 4 Climate Justice has stated that Bolsonaro perfectly represents “the capitalist, predatory, destructive and colonialist model” against which the group is fighting.

In the text, activists consider Brazil “one of the great powers on Earth”, however, ruled by deniers of the climate crisis and “responsible for having destroyed 8,500 square kilometers of the Amazon rainforest”.

Protesters also criticized Bolsonaro in conducting the fight against the coronavirus in Brazil.

“It is the same character who, since the early hours of the beginning of the global pandemic of covid19, caused by the alteration of ecosystems caused by exactly the same policies of which Bolsonaro is the instigator, has been shown to be a denial of the virus, carrying out health policies in recent months , who denied treatment and health care to the Brazilian population, which until now has paid and is paying a high price in terms of human lives,” says the text.