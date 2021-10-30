Activity base scenario points to technical recession in the 4th quarter of 2022

The review of the economic activity scenario of the XP Investments (XP) already considers a technical recession in the last quarter of next year, informed the brokerage, in a report. On Thursday of last week, the 22nd, XP reduced the expansion projection of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from 2022 from 1.3% to 0.8%.

In a report, XP estimates a contraction of 0.4% of GDP in the third quarter of 2022, at the margin, and a further fall of 0.2% in the fourth quarter.

With two consecutive quarters of negative GDP variation at the margin, the country would end the year in a technical recession. For the first quarter of next year, the brokerage expects growth of 0.3% in GDP, followed by an increase of 0.1% in the second quarter.

“On average, we project a virtually zero quarterly rate of change for next year (that is, an increase in total GDP basically due to favorable statistical load),” writes XP economist Rodolfo Margato.

In 2021, the brokerage forecasts growth of 5.0% in GDP, which would leave a positive statistical burden of 0.7% for economic activity in 2022.

Next year, XP estimates positive results for the GDP of agriculture (3.0%), industry (0.6%) and services (0.9%).

On the demand side, the brokerage estimates expansion in household consumption (1.0%) and government consumption (0.7%), but a 1.2% contraction in Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF). Exports should grow 1.6% and imports, 0.9%.

According to XP, the recovery of the labor market should sustain part of the internal demand next year, with the forecast drop in the unemployment rate from 12.6% in the last quarter of 2021 to 12.2% at the end of 2022, in seasonally adjusted numbers.

External demand should continue on a growth trajectory and international commodity prices should be just a little below their current level, says the broker.

“Income, in turn, should remain low, in line with the widespread idleness in the local labor market. Thus, we estimate that the mass of effective income will grow by 2.3% next year, after a contraction of 2% in the current year, in real terms”, writes Margato. The economist forecasts a real growth of 1.8% in the mass of expanded income available to families in 2022, after a drop of 9.3% in 2021. The projection takes into account the end of emergency aid and the incorporation of a Brazil Aid with an average monthly benefit of R$400 to 17 million people.

The gradual normalization of global supply chains over the next year, with improved supply of raw materials and rebuilding of vehicle inventories, should account for 0.3 point of the expected growth in GDP for 2022, in XP calculations .

Preliminary estimates of agricultural production for 2022 are also favorable, notes Margato.