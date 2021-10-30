After 100 days, Geromel and Kannemann reassemble the duo at Grêmio with the expectation of solidity | Guild

Sunday will mark a rare moment in the current season. For the 12th time, Grêmio will have Geromel and Kannemann together as a defense duo. After 100 days, the historic defense will be reassembled against Palmeiras, at 4 pm, at the Arena.
The two experienced ones face a season with difficulties in hitting streaks. Geromel is now back after two months away due to a broken foot. Kannemann had a hip problem and was in treatment for a long time.
Squad leaders and Grêmio captains both return at a time of difficulty for the club this season. The fight against relegation narrows and puts even more pressure on the group of athletes.
Backstage, the return of the two is welcomed, as found out by the ge, even though Geromel is not yet up to speed. The bet is that the most experienced defense will support the team and calm the attack against Verdão.
Kannemann and Geromel warm up for Grêmio before the game against Santa Cruz, in June, when they stayed on the bench — Photo: Lucas Bubols/ge.globo
Geromel + Kannemann in 2021
- 11 games
- 2 wins
- 4 draws
- 5 losses
- 8 goals conceded
- 5 games without conceding goals
The last game with the two together in defense was the defeat by LDU, at Arena, in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, on July 20th. Since then, one of the two has always been out of action. Therefore, 103 days later, they enter the field for the confrontation with Palmeiras.
In total, there were only 11 matches together, with two wins, four draws and five defeats. But in five games Grêmio left without being leaked. There were eight goals conceded in the period.
Defeat for LDU had the last participation of Kannemann and Geromel together
Difficulties can be highlighted when analyzing the numbers. Geromel has only 24 games this season, while Kannemann has only 20.
The cast still has one more activity this Saturday morning, at CT Luiz Carvalho. On Sunday, Grêmio receives Palmeiras at the Arena from 4 pm, for the 29th round of the Brasileirão. The Tricolor is second to last on the table with 26 points.