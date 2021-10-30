After 18 years, Bolsa Família leaves the scene

posted on 10/30/2021 06:00 / updated on 10/30/2021 08:47



Last payment for the program was yesterday. As a substitute, Auxílio Brasil should serve 17 million families – (credit: Reproduction from the internet./DA Press)

Born from a combination of several social programs created during the Fernando Henrique Cardoso government, Bolsa Família was, for 18 years, one of the main means of income transfer in the world and currently covers around 14.6 million families throughout Brazil. The program had its last payment made yesterday and will now be replaced by Auxílio Brasil, launched by the Bolsonaro government.

According to Cristiano Noronha, political scientist and partner at Arko Advice, the name change proposed by Bolsonaro aims to detach the image of former president Lula (PT) from the main social program in the country and place that of the current head of the Executive. “The president tries to strengthen the program based on an even greater benefit and, with that, create a social brand. The beneficiaries of this program are mostly people from the North and Northeast, and it is precisely the two regions where Lula has the greatest advantage over Bolsonaro, according to opinion polls”, he pointed out.

Bolsa Família ended up associated with the Lula government because it was in 2003, in the first year of PT’s administration, that the Executive decided to use the Cadastro Único to unite the existing benefits. Among the main counterparts maintained from other programs was the school attendance of children in the family and the need to monitor the health of boys and girls, who needed to be vaccinated, and pregnant women.

This, according to specialists, is one of the fundamental characteristics to explain the program’s success. This is what sociologist Lejeune Mirhan highlights. “It is the largest cash transfer program in the world. It reaches almost a quarter of the Brazilian population, around 50 million people, and it is a highly awarded program worldwide”, he said. “Many countries look to Bolsa Família to implement similar programs,” he added, who considers Auxílio Brasil a “circumstantial” program.

Roberto Piscitelli, an economist at the University of Brasília and a specialist in public finance, also emphasized that Bolsa Família was one of the main programs of its kind in the world and allowed the country to leave the poverty map and advance in education rates. “That would be enough. It reduced the level of poverty and there was an ascension of social classes, enabling the access of the less favored classes to durable goods”, he highlighted. “The fact that the program established a counterpart was very important to improve Brazilian education and give parents responsibility.”

César Bergo, president of the Economics Council of the Federal District (Corecon-DF), stated that, over the years, Bolsa Família reached a certain “maturity” and evolved in several ways. But, he argued, with the onset of the pandemic, it became clear that there was a serious problem related to mapping people into poverty in the country.

“What we saw with emergency aid in 2020 was that there was a precariousness with regard to registration. With so long that Bolsa Família had been in operation, it was expected that the government would already have a mapping of these people”, he observed. However, Bergo pointed out that, with Bolsa Família, conditions for low-income people have improved, which has allowed many to focus on finding jobs while they are guaranteed food.