After 32 rounds of Serie B, Cruzeiro has worse campaign than last year | cruise

It’s hard to believe, but after 32 rounds of Serie B, Cruzeiro’s campaign this year is worse than last year, when the team started the competition with six points less. This season, the team from Minas Gerais has 39 points. At the end of the same round, in 2020, Fox had 41 points.

Last season, the club from Minas Gerais started the competition with six points less because of a FIFA punishment for non-payment of a debt for the loan of defensive midfielder Denilson, from Al Wahda to Cruzeiro. Even so, the club started well and won the first three games in a row, eliminating the negative balance.

At the end of round 32, the celestial team had 12 wins, 11 draws and 9 losses. I was in 13th position. This season, without the negative penalty balance, the numbers are worse. Cruzeiro is with 39 points, in 13th place, and may even fall further in the table at the end of the round. There are 8 wins, 15 draws and 9 defeats.

What is similar between the two seasons is the bad management of Cruzeiro. In 2020, there were four coaches. The club started the year with Adilson Batista, then Enderson Moreira, Ney Franco and Luiz Felipe Scolari, who arrives to try to save the team from an even greater embarrassment that would be relegation to Serie C of the Brazilian Nationals.

This year, the plot is repeated. Felipão started the season. He was followed by Célio Lúcio (interim), Felipe Conceição, Mozart and now Vanderlei Luxemburgo. Another point that hasn’t changed is the constant back wages between players and employees.