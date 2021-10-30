After a defeat by the CSA, Vasco’s fans revolt and throw cups on the field; see photos | Vasco

Vasco lost 3-1 to CSA, this Friday (29), in São Januário. With six rounds to go, the Giant lost three fundamental points in the fight for access. Although it is still possible mathematically, the dream of returning to the Series A of Brasileirão was hanging by a thread. It would take six wins in six games for Vasco to rise. The fans present at the Caldeirão, at the end of the match, threw water glasses and beer cans towards the lawn.
Cup flies close to coach Fernando Diniz in Vasco 1 x 3 CSA — Photo: André Durão
Beer cans and plastic cups thrown on the lawn in Vasco 1 x 3 CSA — Photo: André Durão
Vasco 1 x 3 CSA: police officer with glass thrown by fan — Photo: André Durão
Vasco 1 x 3 CSA: glasses on the lawn — Photo: André Durão
Vasco reported that players did not comment at the end of the match due to security guidance from the police at the scene.
With the defeat at home, Vasco drops to eighth place, with 47 points. The club’s next match will be on Thursday (4), against Guarani, at 19:00 (GMT), at the Golden Brinco.
Banner Vasco — Photo: Disclosure