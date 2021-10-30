After a defeat by the CSA, Vasco’s fans revolt and throw cups on the field; see photos | Vasco

Vasco lost 3-1 to CSA, this Friday (29), in São Januário. With six rounds to go, the Giant lost three fundamental points in the fight for access. Although it is still possible mathematically, the dream of returning to the Series A of Brasileirão was hanging by a thread. It would take six wins in six games for Vasco to rise. The fans present at the Caldeirão, at the end of the match, threw water glasses and beer cans towards the lawn.